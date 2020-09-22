HAVERHILL — In contrast to the deluge of students who typically flood Haverhill schools for opening day, Monday morning brought but a trickle of students arriving on foot, by car and by bus.
It has been six months since schools were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic and to ease everyone into the new school year, the district split students into four groups, with each attending just one day this week and next. Students with special needs, English language learners and others in high needs categories are attending two days this week and next.
Those groupings on staggered days resulted in a low number of students in school for Monday's first sessions in classrooms. The district began the school year last Wednesday with students doing remote learning online from home.
Starting Oct. 5, students who opted for the hybrid learning model will have two days per week in classrooms and learn remotely the other three days from home. Students with special needs will be in classrooms four days per week, while students who opted for remote learning will continue to do their academics from home.
At Pentucket Lake School on Monday, everyone kept their distance and wore masks as children arrived. Several school buses pulled up, each carrying just a few students. When all students begin attending classes, buses will follow social distancing rules by carrying less than half the children they normally would. But on Monday they carried even fewer students because kids are returning to school for their first days in a staggered fashion.
Parent Ashley Cronin dropped off her son, Rex Bohanon, 10, at Whittier Middle School where he will attend fifth grade, and then she drove to nearby Pentucket Lake School to drop off her daughter, Zoe Bohanon, 5, who is starting kindergarten.
"I feel that kids need to be in school and I'm happy they are back," Cronin said.
She said she felt confident that schools have taken precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that children are "getting back to basic hygiene" by washing their hands more often.
Pentucket Lake Principal James Brennan said preparations at his school included signs on floors and walls to control the direction students walk, promoting social distancing.
Parent Augustina Lopez dropped off her son, Maximilian Perdomo, 8, for his first day in third grade. On Thursday, she will bring her daughter, Melina Perdomo, 9, to school, also to start third grade.
"I'm glad children are back," Lopez said. "Melina is doing remote learning today, but it's very confusing and challenging."
Parent Bobby Fawcett said he was happy to drop off his son Jackson at Pentucket Lake School and his son Cameron at Whittier Middle School.
"I'm comfortable with the preparations schools made,'' he said. "It took a lot to get things going.''
School Committee member Maura Ryan-Ciardiello dropped off sons Daniel, an eighth-grader, and William, a sixth-grader, at Whittier Middle School, then drove to Pentucket Lake to drop off son Joseph, a fourth-grader.
"I was a little nervous about how things would work, but everything went very well," she said. "Staff members and administrators were waiting outside with masks on and were directing children into their schools. They were all terrific."
Here's a snapshot of the first day of school elsewhere in the city:
Cold classrooms
At Haverhill High School, staff members arriving in the building early complained that it was a very chilly 52 degrees in classrooms.
Principal Glenn Burns said a few hot water valves that were accidentally left closed resulted in no hot water circulating in the building. He said the problem was resolved before students arrived and that it was warm for the rest of the day.
Bus drivers see light loads
John McCarthy, owner of NRT Bus company which provides transportation for the district, said things went well for the most part, although some tweaking of bus routes will be needed. He said most buses ran on time, and that most of them transported small numbers of students.
"The latest bus we had ran about five minutes late," he said. "Parents have a better understanding of walk zones and it was communicated well by school officials."
He said not every regular bus has a monitor at this time, which is not unusual. All buses that transport students with special needs do have monitors, he said.
The day at a glance
Superintendent Margaret Marotta toured schools and noted children were at the desks and eager to learn, although there were some questions about Chromebooks and Internet access.
She said some buses ran later than planned and that adjustments will be made.
"Students and teachers both entered with some apprehension, but together we settled into what will become our new normal," she said. "Due to our phasing in of the return to school, class sizes were very small, with six or less students per classroom for the most part.
"There were some bumps, but nothing we did not anticipate or couldn’t handle," she said. "We appreciate everyone’s patience as we slowly roll into this new era of teaching and learning."