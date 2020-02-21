HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said she will meet Monday with the staff of Bradford Elementary School, one week after 50 members of the teachers union issued a vote of no confidence in Principal Louise Perry.
The teachers have accused Perry of creating a “hostile” work environment for students and educators.
Marotta said she plans the meeting in response to “strongly voiced concerns” in the union's Feb. 14 letter about the culture and climate of the school. Findings from Monday's meeting will be shared with the community in March, Marotta said.
“These concerns are being taken seriously,” Marotta said in a written statement released Friday. “It is disheartening to me that for five years the staff has had concerns and that this was the platform used to share the information with the current district leadership despite multiple avenues of communication specifically created to share issues that arise within our schools.
“Conversation and communication are our best avenues to resolve these situations,” Marotta's statement continued. “Together, we will create a space of trust where people feel safe to voice any issues in a way that brings healing and resolution.”
The meeting Monday will happen as schools reopen after this week's February vacation.
Marotta also sent her statement to Mayor James Fiorentini, members of the School Committee and teachers' union. Fiorentini is chairman of the School Committee.
Anthony Parolisi, president of the teachers union, the Haverhill Education Association, said his group's membership includes 61 teachers at Bradford Elementary School. Parolisi said union members voted to send their letter of complaint to Marotta, the School Committee and Fiorentini after collaboratively putting their concerns in writing. Parolisi said union members decided to write the letter because they felt “afraid to voice their concerns” otherwise at the school, Parolisi said.
“I'm proud of the members at Bradford Elementary for taking this action,” Parolisi said. “It's been difficult. It's a difficult step to take and not something taken lightly. We are encouraged by the superintendent's response. This wasn't intended to blame the superintendent, but to ask for her help.”
Perry could not be reached for comment for this story.
Fiorentini said he met with union officials Friday. He expressed his “full confidence” that Marotta will resolve the issues at Bradford Elementary quickly.
“She’s very approachable and, in fact, I feel the superintendent would have resolved this situation sooner if the union would have contacted her earlier in the school year before it came to a head,” Fiorentini said.
In their letter of complaint, union members said Perry made “racist and insensitive comments” toward or in the presence of members of the school community. Derogatory comments have also been made by Perry about students with disabilities, the letter states.
The letter also took issue with the school's handling of an October 2019 “crisis in student safety” in which a 6-year-old autistic first-grader wandered away from the school property and was found nearly a mile away at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant along the Merrimack River.
According to the letter, at least 15 staff members have either resigned or asked to be transferred from Bradford Elementary as a result of a decline in morale.
School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais said she believes the city's recent “right-size” redistricting plan contributed the climate at Bradford Elementary. She said students from other parts of the city were reassigned to the school after the plan was approved by the School Committee in April of last year.
Right-sizing involves shifting students between buildings to avoid middle school overcrowding and to make use of classrooms that were empty at some schools. Kindergarten-only centers were eliminated and dozens of teachers were moved from one school to another and one grade to another.
“I would like to see how much of a role the 'right-size' plan played into this, as the teachers received a tremendous case load of under-performing students and they didn't have the right supports put into place,” said Sapienza-Donais, a first-year committee member who previously was a teacher and principal for 40 years in Haverhill schools.
Parolisi disputed Sapienza-Donais' theory.
“These problems pre-date right-sizing,” he said of what caused Bradford Elementary teaches to complain. “Right-sizing didn't start five years ago — Louise Perry started working there five years ago. These problems are attributed to the leadership of the school.”