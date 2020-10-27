Haverhill teacher, staff member test positive for COVID-19

HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced that one staff member at Silver Hill Elementary School and one teacher at Consentino Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
Marotta said the staff member at Silver Hill was out of the state over the weekend and did not return to the building while awaiting a COVID-19 test, which she said came back positive.
There are a number of close contacts in each building - all staff and no students, Marotta said.
"We are working closely with the Public Health Department on this matter," she said.
Silver Hill Principal Scott Gray was identified as one of the close contacts, Marotta said.
"He is working remotely during quarantine and Shaun Bateman, an assistant principal at the Tilton School, will be the onsite administrator at Silver Hill during Gray's quarantine," she said.
Wednesday is deep cleaning day in Haverhill's public schools and there will be extremely limited staff and students in all schools, Marotta said.
City Health Nurse Mary Connolly said all people who test positive must go into a minimum 10 day isolation — no contact with anyone — while identified close contacts must go under a 14-day quarantine — limit contact with others — from the time of their exposure. — Mike LaBella
Spotlight Playhouse auditions23
ANDOVER — Spotlight Playhouse is accepting video auditions through Nov. 4 for “Home for the Holidays,” the organization's annual musical cabaret. This year’s event will be livestreamed on Dec. 18 and 19 from the group’s rehearsal space in the Everett Mills in Lawrence.
Audition information is available at spotlightplayhouse.org. The website also includes a full description of the COVID-19 protocols the organization will have in place for rehearsals and the livestream performance. More information is available from Spotlight Playhouse at info@spotlightplayhouse.org or by calling 617-470-2175.
Local hospitals receive donations
LAWRENCE — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haffner’s established a donation drive to collect contributions from generous community members at select gas station locations.
The “Let’s Kick COVID” campaign, which ran throughout July and August, brought in nearly $10,000 in donations from Haffner’s customers. Energy North Group, parent company of Haffner’s, matched every contribution the drive received. The campaign culminated in a total of $20,000 being donated to Lawrence and Lowell General Hospitals, with each receiving $10,000.
“We are so grateful to all of the medical staff and personnel that have been working to fight COVID-19 on the front lines and keeping our communities as safe as possible,” said Jeff Black, owner and COO of Energy North Group. "With the help of many generous customers, we were able to contribute well-deserved donations to two area hospitals. Thank you to all who joined us to help Kick COVID!"
For more information, visit EnergyNorthGroup.com or Haffners.com.