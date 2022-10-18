HAVERHILL — Teachers have disobeyed a court order issued Monday to stop a strike that began earlier in the day.
The Haverhill School Committee and the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board responded Tuesday by asking a Superior Court judge to issue a $50,000 fine against the teachers union plus $10,000 each day the strike continues.
A ruling had yet to be made as of noon Tuesday.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta sent a message to parents early Monday evening announcing that classes would be canceled Tuesday, but staff members must report for a day of professional development. They were given the same direction earlier Monday.
In the initial court order issued Monday, Judge James Lang described “immediate and irreparable injury” to Haverhill’s 8,000 students because of the strike.
Picket lines formed after a series of failed contract negotiations.
Barry Davis, the association’s first vice president, has said the two sides came closer to agreeing at one point, but there is still a gap. The union places blame on Mayor James Fiorentini.
Davis said that under Fiorentini’s administration, teachers went seven years without raises to help the city pay off its Hale Hospital debt and that because of the mayor’s policies, “good teachers leave, great teachers leave, and those who want to work in a gateway city don’t because of the way the mayor funds education.”
“He always said, ‘I’ll make it up to you in the next contract’ and now is the time to do that,” Davis said of the mayor.
At a press conference Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged that public employee strikes are illegal in Massachusetts but declined to say if his administration would take any steps to enforce the law.
“Obviously it’s against the law to strike,” Baker told reporters at a Statehouse briefing. “It’s our hope that there will be a move to engage the courts in this situation, so that kids can go to school. We all know what happens when kids don’t go to school."
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.