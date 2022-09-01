HAVERHILL — Public school teachers turned out in force Thursday for a rally in front of City Hall to protest the School Committee’s proposal for a new contract.
Holding signs in both Spanish and English, teachers from across the district were hoping to catch the eye of Mayor James Fiorentini.
Tim Briggs, president of the teachers’ union, said in a story in Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune that the union is mistreated by the mayor.
“Our members are sick and tired of being treated like dirt by this mayor and his outdated policies of austerity,” Briggs said. “We need to make it clear to them that there will be no more business as usual in Haverhill schools. We cannot keep doing the same things and expect different results.”
Teachers plan to move into a “Work to Rule” action, which they unanimously approved at a meeting of the Haverhill Education Association Tuesday evening. It means teachers will adhere to what is stated in their previous contract and nothing more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.