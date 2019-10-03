HAVERHILL — Haverhill school teachers have a new contract.
The Haverhill Education Association ratified the three-year agreement with the School Committee by a vote of 310-146 Thursday afternoon. The pact gives the approximately 700 teachers a 5.5% increase over the next three years, according to Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association.
Some of the teachers will get more than 5.5% thanks to a new structure for longevity pay, Parolisi said. It was a difference over longevity that delayed a vote on the contract last week.
The teachers were set to vote on the contract Sept. 26, but an issue arose, according to City Solicitor William Cox. The issue was on how much the longevity provision was going to cost the city, according to Parolisi.
The contract vote was delayed – and dozens of teachers attended the School Committee meeting the night of Sept. 26. Many of them said they work hard to help their students and deserved a raise.
A number of the teachers warned the School Committee that the city is in danger of losing good teachers because other districts pay more.
Parolisi, who teaches eighth-grade civics at Consentino Middle School, said he is very happy with the ratification vote.
"This is their contract," he said of the agreement, which will expire June 30, 2022. Rank and file members of the union were involved in the negotiations, he explained.
"They knew what was on the table," he said. Parolisi said he and other members wanted to avoid "backroom bargaining."
School Committee member Richard Rosa led the negotiating team for the city. He was joined by colleagues Sven Amirian and Paul Magliocchetti.