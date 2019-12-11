Haverhill teen accused of Mount Washington shooting headed to Superior Court

HAVERHILL — The case against the Haverhill man who police say threatened to shoot his arresting officer in the face after firing bullets into homes in the Mount Washington neighborhood is headed to Superior Court after an Essex County grand jury carried out an indictment last week.
Brian Grande, an 18-year-old who police say is affiliated with the Gangsta Disciples gang, was indicted Dec. 2 in connection to a Sept. 15 daytime shooting on Jackson Street.
Grande was brought up on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, among other offenses.
Grande, of 15 7th Ave., was indicted along with 19-year-old Nadia Millis of Peabody, according to Essex County District Attorney's office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
Millis faces the same charges and also must answer to being an accessory after the fact to shootings into 65 and 69 Jackson St. Ext. A third man arrested in connection with the incident, Jose Rosado of Rhode Island, will appear in Haverhill District Court for a hearing early next year.
No residents were home at the time of the shootings just before noon, police said.
According to a police report, Millis was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Focus when Grande bailed out of the car after firing into the homes.
Police say he tossed a Smith and Wesson gun in the process. When the weapon was found, it had a 15-round magazine and one round in the chamber, according to police.
During booking, police say Grande threatened Officer Jordan Bergevine, referring to him as “that (expletive) who held me up.”
Police say Grande later said he wished he “turned my gun and shot him in the face.”
The police report also said Grande scratched his gang affiliation's symbols into the holding cell.