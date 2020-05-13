HAVERHILL — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a Haverhill police officer and another man after a large fight broke out on South Grove Street in Bradford, police said.

Police were called to the area of 18 South Grove St. Tuesday just before 9 p.m. for a reported disturbance, spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said. When officers arrived, a crowd was dispersing, he said.

Doherty said the boy who was eventually arrested confronted a South Grove Street couple near their home, leaving the man with minor injuries. 

The police officer involved in the incident also received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Doherty said.

The teenager also faces another assault and battery charge, as well as charges of disorderly conduct and wanton destruction of property under $1,200, police said.

An 18-year-old Haverhill man is also being summonsed to court for his involvement in the altercation, police said.

No other details about the cause of the altercation were available.

 

