HAVERHILL — The parking garage on Granite Street was the scene of a tragedy Thursday night when police responded to a report of a 16-year-old Haverhill teen in need of medical assistance.
According to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, at 8:49 p.m. police and fire responded to the area of 43 Granite St., which is the location of the multi-level MVRTA parking garage.
She said Trinity Ambulance transported the teen to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"Foul play is not suspected and the matter remains under investigation," Kimball said.
She said the teen's name is being withheld as he was a juvenile.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said his department received a call about a young male in need of medical care who was on the sidewalk in front of the parking garage on Granite Street. The garage is owned by the MVRTA but is managed by LAZ Parking, which also manages the city's pay for parking program.
"It was a vague report and he may have possibly fallen from the building," O'Brien said. "Engine 3 from Water Street with Lt. Jeffrey Borden responded along with the Rescue Truck with Capt. Peter Schena and Deputy Chief Raymond Robinson in car 2."
He said the teen had serious injuries and they administered care, then Trinity transported him to Lawrence General Hospital.
Asked if he considered the incident to be a suicide, O'Brien said he had no information that would confirm that.
"I have no comment as we were called to the scene for a medical emergency," he said.