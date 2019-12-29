GROVELAND — Groveland police arrested and charged two teenagers from Haverhill after they allegedly stole a minivan and led police on a chase early Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Groveland Police Department.
Chief Jeffrey Gillen said Sunday his officers were still searching for a third teen suspect.
Officers arrested two 14-year-old boys after their minivan was pulled over and the teens ran from the vehicle, according to the statement.
The first teen, the driver, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle; failure to stop for police; two counts of leaving the scene of property damage; and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
The second teen was charged with resisting arrest and being a minor in possession of marijuana.
Gillen said in a release that at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Officer Adam Sanborn saw a gray minivan going south on Route 97 toward Georgetown. He determined the vehicle had recently been reported stolen in Haverhill.
The Groveland Police stated Sanborn saw the minivan turn onto Baldwin Terrace from School Street without using a turn signal. He turned on his vehicle’s lights, and the minivan sped up and then came to an abrupt stop. The driver and two other males jumped out.
The minivan hadn't been put in park and continued down Baldwin Terrace onto the lawn of a home, hitting a mailbox before crashing into a tree on the side of the property, according to the statement.
Police found the driver and arrested him a short distance from the vehicle.
Officers from Georgetown and West Newbury police arrived to help search for the two other males who fled from the vehicle.
Amesbury Police K9 Officer Thomas Nichols and his K9 Achillies joined the search as well, according to the statement.
Approximately 20 minutes later, West Newbury Officer Paul DeCoste found a young man walking down School Street, and Sanborn positively identified him as one of the two who jumped out of the backseat of the minivan according to the police.
The youth was arrested. As he was being searched, officers found a marijuana joint and a lighter in his possession, Gillen said in the release.
When Sanborn searched the minivan he reported a strong smell of burnt marijuana.
During booking the driver was found to have three active warrants for his arrest, all from Haverhill Police.
The suspects will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court. They have been charged in the recent past with breaking into cars and stealing vehicles in Groveland, as well as several incidents in Haverhill, according to the statement.
Because they are juveniles, their identities will not be released.
"We would like to thank the several nearby police departments for responding and assisting our officers in this case," Gillen said in the release. "It was an example of strong cooperation between departments, and it is fortunate no one was injured when the vehicle rolled onto the lawn of the home."
Due to the high number of thefts from vehicles in Haverhill, police previously warned residents to watch for people involved in “car fishing” — a term used for entering unlocked vehicles to see what valuables can be taken. Police also warned residents not to leave keys in their vehicles.
Police reminded vehicle owners to avoid leaving keys in their vehicle, close all windows and lock all doors, and refrain from leaving valuables in the vehicle. If drivers do leave valuables in the car, they should make sure they are out of sight.
Police said drivers should never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash, wallets or purses inside of vehicles overnight, should park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, and if possible install lights with motion sensors near where vehicles are parked.
They added that drivers should get in the routine of double-checking that their vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m. This is known as "the 9 p.m. routine."
If your vehicle has been stolen or broken into, police said to follow these steps: Call 911 to report the incident. Your insurance company will need copy of the police report or a case number.
You may be asked to provide the license plate number, make, model and color of the car, the vehicle identification number number and any other identifying characteristics.
Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of when you discovered your vehicle was stolen or broken into. If you find your vehicle before police do, contact police immediately and then your insurance company.
Staff Writer Erin Nolan contributed to this report