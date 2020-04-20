HAVERHILL — Sorry, Haverhill: The car parades giving people an emotional break from the COVID-19 crisis are temporarily being rained on, but Mayor James Fiorentini says brighter days are ahead.
To combat isolation and bring cheer to children in the weeks since coronavirus closed classrooms, teachers at schools including Hunking, Tilton and Bradford Elementary have gotten into their cars and paraded through neighborhoods to show students they still care. Some parades included an escort from members of the police and fire departments.
On Easter Sunday, firefighters brought their friends the Easter Bunny and Sparky the Dog on a 60-mile trek around the city to greet the young — and young at heart — for the holiday. Other families have arranged for special surprises on birthdays and for other milestones.
The mayor has, however, decided to put a temporary hold on parades so he and city public safety officials can develop proper social distancing guidelines for people who gather to watch the events.
Fiiorentini said cause for concern came when students and families gathered in clusters along the routes. One school, for example, designated "viewing areas" along the parade route for students whose homes were not along the route. The viewing areas allowed those children to watch the parades, but also created gatherings of people in violation of social distancing.
The mayor is asking anyone wanting to have a parade to wait until later this week when the city sets social distancing guidelines for parade watchers.
“We just want to have people call the police and fire departments to set reasonable parameters," the mayor said. "I have no problem with these parades. I was in one of them myself and (that parade) brought joy to a little boy's heart for his birthday. We want to keep people safe — I certainly don't want to be the one that stops these parades.”
According to the mayor, the rules soon to be formalized are simple: Stay socially distant, wear a mask and have fun.
“Call the fire and police department and they'll set guidelines for you," Fiorentini said. "What we don't want is a lot of people coming out and congregating together.”
Fiorentini said there was not one particular Haverhill parade or event that forced him to make the decision. Rather, he consulted with other local mayors and town managers before making the decision.
Realizing his decision may bother some people, Fiorentini wants residents to know it was made with public health in mind.
“I saw one of the parades had a 'viewing area' and that's what made me nervous," he said. "I know it sounds strict and maybe I went overboard, but my feeling is that with all of these restrictions, if we make them too strict, we can always cut back. If I make them too loose and someone gets sick, I can't cut back on that.”