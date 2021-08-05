HAVERHILL — Haverhill will be named a Purple Heart Community when it celebrates National Purple Heart Day on Saturday at 10 a.m. in GAR Park. The public is invited.
During the event, one Haverhill resident will be pinned with the Purple Heart, which is awarded to those members of the military who were killed or injured in combat.
Mayor James Fiorentini will read a proclamation naming Haverhill a Purple Heart Community in collaboration with the Military Order of the Purple Heart organization.
Organizers are asking businesses to show their support with purple themed decorations along with the American flag and are also being asked to provide a special feature or service commemorating the day.
"We're asking businesses to be creative and come up with ways to commemorate the day such as a themed meal or discounts for veterans," Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago said.
The event is being organized by Santiago, Keith Gopsill, Jr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 29, and City Councilor Thomas Sullivan.
Lawrence Heritage offers free walking tours, programs in August
LAWRENCE — A variety of free walking tours and historical programs are available through the Lawrence Heritage Park this month.
Tuesdays: Waterpower walking tours of the Great Stone Dam; Thursdays: Bread and Roses Strike walking tours; Fridays: Monuments and Martyrs walking tours of the Campagnone Common.
All tours begin at 10 a.m. at the Visitors’ Center, 1 Jackson St., and last about 90 minutes, weather permitting. An adult must accompany children.
Tours are recommended for ages 8 and up.
Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesdays from noon to about 1 p.m. features speakers discussing topics of historical interest. Bring your lunch (microwave oven available). Drinks and cookies are provided. Aug. 11, “George McNeill, Amesbury’s Pioneering Labor Leader”; Aug. 18, “Haverhill’s Prominence in Socialism”; Aug. 25, “The 14th Century Plague, 1918 Pandemic and COVID.”
Narrated boat tours of the Merrimack River are offered on Saturdays. For reservations, call 978-794-1655. Meet at the Abe Bashara Boathouse on Eaton Street in South Lawrence. Depart at 10 a.m. and return at noon, weather permitting.
On Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m., celebrate Lawrence Heritage’s 35th anniversary with special guests including former Gov. Michael Dukakis and his wife, Kitty, who officially opened Lawrence Heritage on Sept. 1, 1986.
For more information call 978-794-1655.
Library offers virtual and outdoor programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual and outdoor programs this month. For more information and to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Conversation circle about music will be held Aug. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. in GAR Park.
Concert outside of the library is Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Bob Winter and Elaine Woo.
Slow flow yoga class is Aug. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. in GAR Park.
Concert outside of the library with Keith Belanger is Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Birdwatching program at Tattersall Farm is Aug. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Concert outside of the library is Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. featuring Knock on Wood.
Virtual craft making class is Aug. 27 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Virtual class on Aug. 31 is from 2 to 3 p.m. and will focus on the world of "apps,” including library apps.
The library Outreach Van and children’s dept. will be at 301 Washington St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays in August for library card sign ups, books to check out, and drop in computer help in English and Spanish.