HAVERHILL — Top school officials are condemning hazing and harassment within the high school football program in the wake of two coaches and a player answering to criminal charges in court.
Referring to several “disturbing” videos that circulated in the community — each showing a different underclassman being targeted — Superintendent Margaret Marotta called the behavior “unconscionable.”
“At its root, hazing is meant to cause harm, discomfort, embarrassment, humiliation, and ridicule,” she went on. “It leaves our athletes questioning what is right and wrong and confused about whether to speak up due to conflicting allegiances. Hazing instills fear.”
Varsity Head Coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, and Assistant Coach Michael Kwegyir-Attah, 27, remain on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to school officials Wednesday.
On top of their coaching roles, O’Connor teaches history and Kwegyir-Attah is a gym teacher.
Prosecutors say both men knew about the hazing and failed to report it.
Eighteen-year-old Jesse Rodriguez is charged with three counts each of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, assault and battery and hazing.
Haverhill police are also seeking charges against five juveniles.
Marotta said in a letter to the school community, “immediately after learning about hazing allegations, the Haverhill Public Schools’ leadership team launched an investigation, consequences were imposed for several students, and supportive measures were set in place for others.”
Part of the initial response was enrolling Haverhill schools in the Center for the Study of Sport and Society at Northeastern University. Its website states, “For over 35 years, (the Center) has used the influence and appeal of sport to create positive social change.”
Additionally, “The Center has historically aimed to transform the culture of sports from competition to inclusion and to promote a paradigm shift that sports are more than just the scoreboard.”
Past clients range from Phillips Andover Academy to the NFL Players Association.
School officials did not comment Wednesday when asked about specific programming being brought to Haverhill, but Marotta acknowledged plans to “rebuild our football program” and “instill best practices for all our teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.