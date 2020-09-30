HAVERHILL — This week residents have a chance to get rid of electronic equipment such as phones, copiers, laptops, microwave ovens and air conditioners.
The city will hold its next electronics recycling event Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the wastewater treatment plant, 40 S. Porter St., Bradford.
The city partners with Northeast Material Handling Inc., a recycling and reuse company based in Ayer, to process the material in accordance with state and federal regulations.
Items that can be dropped off for free include phones, printers, copiers, scanners, fax equipment, batteries, laptops, computers, appliances, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, VCRs, DVDs, VHS and DVR players, power equipment such as snow blowers, lawnmowers and rototillers (drained of all fluids), and scrap metal such as file cabinets and metal desks.
Items that cost a fee to drop off include TVs ($20), console TVs ($25), vacuums ($10), car seats ($15), alkaline batteries (98 cents per pound), toners (25 cents per pound) and computer speakers ($10 per pair). Fees are to be paid at the event by cash or check made out to Northeast Material Handling.
Items that will not be accepted include paint, paint thinner, other household hazardous waste materials and florescent bulbs. These items should be brought to household hazardous waste day on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the wastewater treatment plant, 40 S. Porter St., Bradford.
Plastic toys will not be accepted on electronics recycling day.
For more information and a full list of acceptable items, visit HaverhillRecycle.org or call 978-420-3817.