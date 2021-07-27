HAVERHILL — The city is moving ahead with replacing the current rat-infested animal shelter located behind the highway yard on Primrose Street with a new shelter.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he has given the district's facilities director, Steve Dorrance, the go-ahead to finalize designs for a new shelter then make plans to put the project out to bid.
If things move along as expected, a new shelter could be in place as early as this winter, or else next spring as wintertime construction can increase the cost of the project, Dorrance said.
In the meantime, Dorrance has received permission to lease a second, climate-controlled trailer to house animals being held in the current shelter.
There's already one trailer on site, which the city began leasing last year to house offices for the city's animal control officers.
The current shelter is in rough shape, city officials have said, and has experienced multiple intrusions by rodents such as rats.
"I am going to push forward as quickly as possible with a brand new animal shelter," Fiorentini said.
Last year the mayor said he'd received an estimate of $2 million to build a new shelter, which he said was too costly.
Dorrance said that with a redesign, he can trim the price to between $1.2 and $1.4 million.
"The most prudent decision we could make is to put the new animal shelter on the footprint of the existing building, so we needed a longterm way to care for the animals, which we can do with the 40-foot trailer we are leasing," he said.
The current shelter is climate controlled, but the building has reached the end of its useful life.
"I build things, that's what I do, so I'm revising the design plan and hope to cut $600,000 off the cost, which would bring it down to about $1.2 to $1.4 million," Dorrance said. "The mayor asked me to get working on this when I came to the city and my first obligation was to ensure schools were safe and comfortable. We went through a heating and air conditioning season, and now the shelter is at the top of my list of things to accomplish."
He said the initial design for a shelter was too elaborate of a building and that he streamlined the design, while ensuring it will meet the needs of the city while offering animal control officers a safe and comfortable environment to work in.
As problems with rodents continue to plague the current shelter, Dorrance called in exterminators and is having any cracks or other openings sealed.
"A rat can squeeze through a hold the size of a quarter and a mouse can crawl under the crack at the bottom of the door," he said. "The building now is heavily baited and sealed but it has to be replaced."
The current shelter was built on a slab. Dorrance said it will be replaced with a proper foundation that will make it more difficult for rodents to get in.
He said the new trailer should arrived within a week and will be outfitted with veterinarian grade stainless steel cages that are being removed from the existing shelter and will be sanitized before they are installed in the trailer, which should be in operation in about two weeks.
He said the new shelter will be about 10% bigger and will include offices and a walk-up sliding glass window for customers.
Dorrance hopes to have a bid package available in 60 days.
"I'm an animal lover, so this project is right up my alley," Dorrance said. "My motivation is high to ensure these dogs and other animals have the proper environment."
He said the city's animal control officers have housed all sorts of animals in the shelter in recent years, including chickens, snakes, emus, goats, and other animals along with dogs and cats.