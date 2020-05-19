HAVERHILL — With the state promising to pay most of the construction cost, Haverhill is embarking on a study to determine whether to build a new Consentino School or renovate the existing building.
Students in the Mount Washington neighborhood are one step closer to a better school now that the City Council has approved spending money for a study necessary to move forward with the Massachusetts School Building Authority's process.
The City Council last week voted to spend $750,000 to hire a consultant who will determine if a new school should be built or the current campus housing students in grades five through eight should be renovated.
"This next step is critical to ensure we build a school that meets the needs of the entire community — students, staff, families and the city," Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said. "It is exciting to get to this step as we begin transforming Consentino into a 21st century learning environment."
The money — $150,000 for a project manager, $425,000 for a designer, $150,000 for environmental and site testing and $25,000 in miscellaneous costs — is reimbursable by the state School Building Authority, Pfifferling said.
As with other parts of the Consentino project, the state has agreed to reimburse Haverhill 76% of all money invested, according to Pfifferling.
A committee to oversee the upcoming renovations includes Consentino Principal John Mele, Superintendent Margaret Marotta, School Committee member Scott Wood and Facilities Director Heather Forgione, among others.