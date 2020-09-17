HAVERHILL — This year's Trails & Sails program features virtual and in-person events exploring the city's rich history.
Activities include tours of local cemeteries, the downtown historic district and a trail that winds through the property of John Greenleaf Whittier's Birthplace.
Trails & Sails is organized and coordinated by Essex Heritage, a regional nonprofit group that works to preserve and enhance natural, cultural, and historic resources around Essex County.
Participants must preregister for all Haverhill events because space is limited due to COVID-19. Face coverings over the nose and mouth must be worn at all in-person events and social distancing protocols will be followed.
Virtual museum tours are Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. Preregistration is by emailing programs@buttonwoods.org.
Participants will view the interiors of the 1710 John Ward House and the 1859 Hunkins Shoe Shop and have their Haverhill history questions answered by one of the museum's tour guides. Tours will have a particular focus on Haverhill’s early colonial settler history and the local history of the shoe industry.
Architectural scavenger hunts of the Washington Street Shoe District are ongoing throughout the 10 days of Trails & Sails. This family-friendly event offers picture clues that will guide participants to various buildings on Washington and Wingate streets, which feature industrial-style Queen Anne architecture.
Downloadable PDF will be on the museum's website starting Sept. 18 and will also be posted on the museum's Facebook and Instagram pages.
A Civil War tour of Hilldale Cemetery is Friday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. Local historians Thomas Spitalere and Joe Bella will focus on graves of Haverhill's Civil War soldiers and their stories. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring water and cameras. Registration is by calling 978-376-2807.
Small group walking tours of Hilldale Cemetery are Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7 and 8:45 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Participants will learn about equipment and methods used in paranormal investigations. Participants are welcome to bring cameras, recorders and other equipment, and encouraged to wear comfortable shoes — no open-toe shoes please. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Registration is by calling 978 376-2807.
A complete guide to events is available at trailsandsails.org/guides.