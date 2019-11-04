Haverhill Veteran's Day breakfast Thursday

COURTESY PHOTO The UMass Lowell Flag Ceremony at University Crossing on Friday, Nov. 1, honored veterans and recognized the university’s 2019 Military Alumni Veterans Hall of Fame inductees. Participants included, from left, Lowell native Robert Kilmartin, a former U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate and Massachusetts assistant attorney general; veterans’ supporters and local entrepreneurs Salvatore DeFranco, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, and his wife Dana of Haverhill; UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney; Central Massachusetts native and U.S. Navy veteran William O’Donnell, a top official with the Architect of the Capitol, which preserves landmarks on Capitol Hill; U.S. Command Sgt. Major James Carabello (retired), a North Andover native; and UMass Lowell Director of Veterans Services Janine Wert. .