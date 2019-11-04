Haverhill Veteran's Day breakfast Thursday

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Rotary Club will host its fourth annual Veteran’s Day awards breakfast Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club.
This event is open to the public and will include a full breakfast buffet, keynote address from State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, a presentation of awards to three exemplary veterans, and a thank you to all veterans for their service.
The club established the Rotary Veterans Service Awards to promote and highlight positive accomplishments Haverhill veterans provide to the local community upon returning from service. Three awards will be presented based on the nominations received.
Tickets are $25 each and tables of 10 are $250. There are a limited number of free tickets available for veterans.
Proceeds help support veterans’ needs and causes in the greater Haverhill area. Tickets can be purchased during banking hours at Pentucket Bank, 1 Merrimack St. Available tickets will also be sold at the door.
For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact: Allison Field at 978-556-5517, afield@pentucketbank.com, or Eva Valentine at 978-994-4002 or speakeasy1178@gmail.com.
Time for Festival of Trees drop-off
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum's Festival of Trees will hold wreath, tree and centerpiece drop-off this week as follows:
* Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
* Friday and Saturday from 10 am. to 8 p.m., and,
* Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteer and donor appreciation night is Nov. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 978-374-4626.
Local veterans among honorees at UMass
LOWELL — A top official with the Architect of the Capitol – the federal agency that preserves Washington, D.C., landmarks such as the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress and United States Botanic Garden – was a featured speaker at the annual UMass Lowell Flag Ceremony.
UMass Lowell graduate William O’Donnell, the agency’s chief administrative officer, leads business support for key functions, including the conservation of the iconic buildings, monuments and artwork on Capitol Hill.
O’Donnell, who grew up in Central Massachusetts, is a U.S. Navy veteran who previously served as the Navy’s assistant for administration and a director at the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
Free and open to the public, the event salutes veterans in the community and at the university, where more than 1,000 student-veterans are pursuing a UMass Lowell education.
The ceremony featured the unfurling of a three-story-tall American flag, remarks by Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, presentation of the colors by the UMass Lowell Air Force ROTC Detachment No. 345 and a performance by the UMass Lowell Marching Band.
Speakers will also included Dana DeFranco, one of this year’s inductees into the UMass Lowell Military Alumni Veterans Fame.
DeFranco and her husband, Salvatore, are veterans’ advocates and co-founders of Battle Grounds Coffee Co., which operates coffee shops in Lawrence and Haverhill.
A recipient of the First Generation Business of the Year Award from the Massachusetts Family Business Association, the coffee shops incorporate a military theme drawn from Salvatore’s time as a U.S. Navy SEAL. The Haverhill resident,who attended UMass Lowell, launched the company with Dana while he was recovering from a traumatic brain injury he sustained while off duty.
The other 2019 inductees into the UMass Lowell Military Alumni Veterans Hall of Fame are:
* U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Carabello (retired, a decorated veteran of two deployments to Iraq and four tours of Afghanistan who was raised in North Andover and graduated from UMass Lowell.
* Robert Kilmartin, a Lowell native and UMass Lowell graduate who is a former U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate and Massachusetts assistant attorney general.
Salem Farmers Market moves indoors
SALEM, N.H. — As winter approaches the Salem Farmers Market moves indoors. The market will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays at Mary Fisk School at 14 Main Street in Salem.