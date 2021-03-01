Haverhill wants state to review dangerous intersection

HAVERHILL — The City Council is asking state highway and city traffic officials to look into the intersection of routes 125 and 121, where three vehicles crashed into a restaurant on three different nights.
Li’s Fine Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar at 1186 Main St. is closed while the owners prepare to rebuild after a car drove through the front windows recently, crashing into dining room tables and the bar. No one was in the building at the time.
Two other vehicles that crashed into the restaurant in previous weeks also caused damage, but nowhere near as much as the most recent accident. No one was in the restaurant when those crashes happened.
In all three crashes, the vehicles involved were traveling south on Route 125 when the drivers lost control, went straight through the intersection instead of taking a right or left, and hit the restaurant, which is a short distance from the road. The intersection is about a quarter-mile south of the Plaistow line.
Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien said she grew up in the area and is familiar with traffic patterns at the intersection. She said the growth of the area's business community has brought more traffic.
Not all of the crashes into the restaurant involved alcohol, but each was likely related to speed, she said. She asked for the city's Traffic and Safety Committee to study the situation.
Daly O'Brien suggested possible solutions, including the addition of warning signs for drivers approaching the intersection and increased police patrols on Friday and Saturday nights.
"Should we encourage Li's, when they are doing their renovations, to add some type of barrier or wall on the front side of their property?" she asked about the restaurant, which is located just off the road and in a direct line with vehicles that approach the intersection from the north on Route 125. "I'd love to have (the) traffic and safety (committee) weigh in on this before someone is really seriously hurt."
Councilor Michael McGonagle said he spoke to police recently about the situation. Because Route 125 is a state road, the city's ability to make changes at the intersection is limited, he said.
"We'll send it off to (the) traffic and safety (committee) and send a letter to the state," he said.
The owners of Li's restaurant have boarded up the front of the building and said they anticipate it could be several months before it reopens.
Police said they responded to reports of vehicles crashing into the restaurant Feb. 4 at 2:22 a.m., Feb. 8 at 2:24 a.m. and Feb. 13 at 12:06 a.m.
According to the owners, the restaurant closes at 10:30 p.m. and no patrons or staff were in the building when the crashes happened.
The Feb. 13 crash involved an Attleboro woman who lost control of her vehicle as she drove south on Route 125 toward the intersection, police said.
John Li of Haverhill, whose family owns the restaurant, said the vehicle drove though the front windows and into the dining area, destroying a dozen or more tables and booths and a separating wall before crashing into the bar, which he said was destroyed.
Police charged Olivia Reyes, 22, of Attleboro with operating under the influence of liquor, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Reyes was arraigned on the charges Feb. 16 in Haverhill District Court. Judge Cesar Archilla entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 16 via Zoom.
Police said the Feb. 4 crash involved a Lowell man who was driving south on Route 125 in a 2006 Acura. The man said he hit a patch of black ice and skidded into the restaurant, according to police. Investigators said they determined the driver was speeding and that he struck a raised sidewalk in front of the restaurant that caused his car to become airborne before it crashed into the front of the restaurant.
According to a police report about the Feb. 8 crash, a Lawrence man was driving south on Route 125 in a rented Ford SUV when he drove through the intersection and through the front of the restaurant. Police said half of the vehicle was inside the building and that the driver was taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.
McGonagle said he spoke to the restaurant owners who indicated they are open to suggestions of how they can better protect the building from crashes.
The council unanimously agreed to send a letter to the Traffic and Safety Committee and to state transportation officials asking for a review of the intersection.