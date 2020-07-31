HAVERHILL — Call it a tune up for September.
Hundreds of Haverhill public school students are engaged in online learning this summer, while other children are studying in classrooms.
It's all part of a plan that was developed before COVID-19 hit — but with the crisis persisting and raising questions about the coming school year, the summer program is having an unintended benefit.
It's allowing students and teachers to experience a pilot program for the fall when Haverhill begins the task of educating its 8,000-plus students during the "new normal.''
Dianne Connolly, director of multi-tier support for the district, said in addition to helping students maintain their academic skills while practicing safety measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, the programs also help teachers improve online skills that could come in handy during the next school year.
"The hope is that we now have a core group of teachers who can teach others and have proven what they are doing is working and that students are engaged," she said.
"Our numbers are a little lower than in past summers when we were 100 percent on-site, but there's something for everyone," Connolly said about the summer school offerings.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said the district continues to work on a plan for reopening this fall that follows state guidelines.
"Anything we do over the summer will enhance what we're able to do in the fall, if we're able to go that route," he said.
Programs for special needs students
More than 600 students with special needs are participating in summer programs. About 150 are attending a hybrid program of in-person and online learning, two to four hours a day, for one to four days a week, said Pam MacDonald, director of special education.
In-person services are being held at Moody, Nettle, Greenleaf Academy, Bartlett and Haverhill High schools. Class sizes are limited to no more than six students and two adults and all are practicing safety measures that adhere to state guidelines.
About 450 children with special needs are participating in remote learning based on their individual education plans.
"Transportation was one of our biggest hurdles, while another was setting up physical space — and we also had the challenge of scheduling services in a different way than we're used to," MacDonald said.
Transportation is provided by parents and school buses owned by the city.
Pfifferling said that although class sizes may differ this fall, some of the same safety protocols are expected to be followed.
"We're also looking at having some limited outdoor classrooms and the feasibility of getting large tents, but it would not be for all classes," he said.
Mix of in-person, online
The district's Discovery Club is running afternoon enrichment programs that are serving more than 180 students. About half of them meet in person at Consentino, Nettle and Haverhill High schools.
About 35 children in kindergarten through grade four are participating in online STEM studies and activities such as yoga and literacy, while students in grades five through 12 are attending in-person activities. Ten students are at Nettle School learning about fishing and ecosystems and a dozen are involved in outdoor recreation. Six students are learning about horticulture and gardening at Consentino School, and a dozen each are at Haverhill High for glee club, musical theater, and rock band - which also has three students enrolled online.
"We also have 30 high school students working as paid Access 21 interns through MassHire, most of whom are teaching the remote STEM programs with the support of teachers," said Denise Johnson, director of the Discovery Club program. "Two remote learning classes in robotics and STEM career awareness provide middle school students with a glimpse into high school STEM pathways they may want to pursue."
Other online programs
About 130 children in kindergarten through grade five are participating in a Title 1 Online Summer Learning Academy under program director Erin Mackay. This program is for students who are behind in reading, and who typically are also behind in math, she said.
Children receive lessons through Google Meet. If they can't participate, they can watch it later as the meets are recorded, Mackay said.
About 175 children are participating in an online English Learner Summer Academy program under Title III.