HAVERHILL — If you pay for water and wastewater services in the city, prepare for rate increases.
The City Council gave its preliminary approval for water and wastewater rate increases during a budget meeting on June 7, however, the final vote on the total city budget for the next fiscal year isn't expected until June 22, when the council meets to discuss and vote on next year's budget.
City officials say the rate increases are needed to help pay for infrastructure projects the city is required to undertake.
"This is a tough year for people and we don't want these increases if we can avoid them," Mayor James Fiorentini said.
In an effort to soften the blow, Deputy DPW Director Robert Ward reduced the increase in the water rate from his original proposal of 15% to 9.8%, and also reduced his original proposal for a 8.5% increase in the wastewater rate to 4%.
"These are big percentages but small dollars," Fiorentini said.
If the new rates are approved for the next fiscal year, the average household will see their water bill go from $243 to $267, a $24 per year increase, and the average wastewater bill will go from $446 to $464, an increase of $18.
Ward said he anticipates additional rate increases over the next five years and the idea was to reduce the increases for the next fiscal year and spread the increases out more evenly.
The city may be able to reduce future anticipated rate increases if weather forecasts for this summer prove true.
"We're expecting a hot, dry summer, when typically people do more outdoor waters usage which helps our revenue," he said. "If the forecasts hold true and revenues increase, then it helps us on the rates and we may be able to offset next year's increase."
He said the city recently completed some costly water and wastewater projects, including a $40 million upgrade to the water treatment plant at Kenoza Lake and replacing old water mains and sewer lines.
The city is also required to follow EPA and Mass DEP mandates to reduce combined sewer overflow (CSO) events through planned projects that include upgrading sewer lines and storm water drain lines. Ward said that over the next several years, the city will need to spend about $25 million on projects intended to significantly reduce CSO events, with the cost borne by wastewater rate payers.
"The schedule of that work will be dictated to us by the EPA and DEP," Ward said. "We are also under a mandate to upgrade our wastewater treatment plant in Bradford, and estimates for that project are in the $35 million range. We have to start engineering for that work during the upcoming fiscal year."
He said both the water and wastewater treatment plants are about 40 years old and this is the first time they are receiving major upgrades.
He said the city is also planning for a $15 million project to tap the Merrimack River for drinking water.