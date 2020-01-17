HAVERHILL—Rose Flynn is ready to move for a cause. A self-proclaimed “dance mom,” the Haverhill resident is getting ready to shepherd 2,500 dancers across the Andover's J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts this weekend for four shows to benefit the American Cancer Society.
This weekend's eighth annual “Move for the Movement” event is Flynn's effort to showcase local talent while raising money for cancer research and treatment. A stage 3 breast cancer survivor who underwent surgery and treatment at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Flynn already raised $8,000 through two “Movement” shows earlier this month in Sutton, Massachusetts. She hopes to add an additional $30,000 to that total from Andover's shows.
“No two shows are alike,” Flynn says. “When the weekend is over, 2,500 dancers will cross the stage after all six shows.”
IF YOU GO
What: “Move for the Movement” dance benefit performances
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19, noon and 6 p.m.
Where: J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover
Tickets: $15 at the door