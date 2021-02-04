Haverhill worries about plan for 11 homes near reservoir

HAVERHILL — A developer who was forced to give up 25 acres next to East Meadow River so Haverhill can protect its water supply now wants permission to build 11 houses near another stretch of the river.
D&D Realty Trust and its trustee Richard Early Sr. are requesting a permit to build the homes off Brandy Brow Road in the East Meadow River watershed area. The river feeds into Millvale Reservoir, which is a major provider of water for Kenoza Lake, Haverhill's main source of drinking water.
Early's request has neighbors and city officials concerned about protecting East Meadow River because it feeds the reservoirs. Those same concerns caused the city in January to take 25 acres from Early, land also along East Meadow River, to prevent development there. Haverhill acquired the land through what was described by city officials as a "friendly" taking. The city paid Early $272,000, which was determined to be the fair market value of the land where Early wanted to build the houses.
The land now causing concern is 29.4 acres near the river. The land includes a vernal pool and some wetland areas in and around the planned house lots, and is close to two streams and a body of water which are tributaries of the river, according to city conservation officials.
Some city officials said Haverhill should consider taking ownership the 29.4 acres to protect the reservoir and then pay Early, just as happened with the other parcel of land in January.
Early wants to to build 11 four-bedroom homes with two-to-three-car garages on lots of 80,000 square feet or more. The houses would require septic systems and wells. Brandy Brow Road would be widened, but would be closed to through-traffic because a gate prevents travel between the Haverhill end of the road and where it connects with Corliss Hill Road near Brady Brow Auto Parts in Plaistow.
Early's lawyer, Donald Borenstein of Andover, said under the city's new Master Plan, Early's project is "essential or desirable" to the convenience and welfare of the city's residents. His interpretation of the Master Plan was refuted by several neighbors and at least one city department.
Following a Planning Board hearing on Jan. 13, the board and Planning Director William Pillsbury gave the project a favorable but conditional recommendation. The project ran into opposition from several neighbors and other residents, and from several city departments.
The purpose of the conditional recommendation was to allow Early time to address concerns about the project.
At the Jan. 13 meeting, which was held online, Brandy Brow resident Anita Toscano said the city's Master Plan does not support construction of housing in rural areas but instead focuses on housing in the downtown, along the Merrimack River and in industrial areas, and the creation of village centers to support a "walkable city."
"I don't see where this plan should be able to fly," she said of Early's proposal, suggesting the city buy the land for conservation purposes.
Christine Kwitchoff, who lives at 14 Colby's Lane in Rocks Village, talked about how the city acquired the 25 acres off Groveland Bridge Road from Early in January.
"The worst threat to our water supply is development," Kwitchoff said. "Given the importance of this irreplaceable water supply on Brandy Brow Road, can we (the city) purchase this property in the same way we (the city) purchased the property on Groveland Bridge Road?"
Corliss Hill Road resident Bill Briggs also asked that the land be preserved.
"With more residents being added in that area, it slowly eats away at the watershed," he said. "It's kind of dying by inches, you might say."
Brandy Brow Road resident Richard Corielle said he would support Early's project, but only if his concerns were addressed, including the need for street lights at the west end of the road, providing trash pickup and maintaining a proposed construction berm.
The Fire Department said a lack of hydrants in the area could result in a delay in responding to fires there.
"Firefighting efforts will need to be assisted by the use of a Fire Department tanker truck – currently not manned – or by mutual aid from nearby towns with water shuttle operation capability," city fire officials said in their report to the Planning Board.
Robert Moore, environmental health technician for the city, said the proposed development appears to be the opposite of what the Master Plan recommends.
He said that for rural areas, the Master Plan seeks to avoid impacting Haverhill's protected watershed.
"The applicant's proposal does not align with any of these goals," said Moore, who recommended the city purchase the land.
Robert Ward, deputy public works director for the city, also recommended the city purchase the land if possible. He said Early's project would require septic systems because the property is 3.5 miles from the nearest existing city sewer line and that septic systems could pose a risk due to the nature of the soil in the area. He described the soil as a coarse material not ideal for filtering wastewater. Good septic system filtering is necessary to protect groundwater, he said.
"Watershed protection is the first and most fundamental step in protecting drinking water," Ward said. "A protected, healthy watershed results in cleaner water downstream, less stress on the water treatment plant and reduced treatment costs."
Early's proposal was scheduled to come before City Council this week, but the hearing was postponed to March 2.