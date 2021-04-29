HAVERHILL — Painting, musical performances and a variety of exhibitions and demonstrations will highlight this year's Art Walk, an indoor and outdoor cultural celebration.
Art Walk will begin Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and continue the second Saturday of each month until September.
Businesses and organizations throughout the downtown Riverfront Cultural District — including local restaurants Triana’s, G’s and the Peddler’s Daughter — will host exhibitions, demonstrations and interactive experiences.
The Switchboard will open its 43 Washington St. art space for studio hours featuring artist-in-residence Andy Li, who focuses on "the power of now.'' His work reflects the day to day mundane and the moments of greatness that we perceive in an instant.
Floral designer Kerrie Sesto will have an exhibit at Stem, a retail cannabis shop in the former Sons of Italy building. Faith Benedetti will be across the street at Columbus Park hosting a community Hula Hoop and spin jam event. Artist Denise DeLongis Chesky will have an exhibit at The Winged Rabbit on Wingate Street.
Evens and Oddities, which hosted the successful Odd Fest at Winnekenni Castle in the fall of 2019, will invite visitors to experience taxidermy art and dissections at the 42 Emerson St. storefront, just around the corner from Washington Square.
The Burgess Building at 143-145 Essex St. will host activities such as open hours at the studio of neon artist Nick McNight and an encaustic-making activity with Lisa Hertel. Encaustics is the ancient art of painting with hot beeswax embedded with brilliant pigments.
"This unique and versatile medium has had a recent resurgence, and many museums and galleries are now featuring modern encaustic art," Hertel said. "As a demonstration, I do a kid-friendly version of encaustics, using crayons and a pancake griddle. It only takes a few minutes to get several sheets of encaustic art, and it can be done by almost any age."
Visitors can stop by an open house at RISE Movement Studio, 145 Essex St. Artist Jeff Grassie will be at the Essex Street Gateway Mural at 5:30 p.m. to talk about the public art piece on the outer wall of the Wicked Big Cafe building. People taking a stroll along the boardwalk overlooking the Merrimack River will find plein air painters and musicians.
Art Walk maps designed by local artist and graphic designer Jessica Furtado will be available at all participating businesses and on the Art Walk Facebook event page.
This program is being coordinated by Hailey Moschella in conjunction with the Creative Haverhill organization to support the local arts community. Creative Haverhill supports the city's arts and culture, with a goal of developing high-quality spaces as platforms for community and cultural expression.
Haverhill Art Walk is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency backed by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and its Cultural Districts program.
Submissions are continuing to be accepted from artists, musicians and performers interested in participating in Art Walk. Learn more at creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk. All businesses along the route — spanning Washington, Wingate and Essex streets — are invited to participate and can email Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com to get involved.