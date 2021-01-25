HAVERHILL — If you haven't noticed, the big dog that for years has been attracting the attention of drivers on Interstate 495 near the Ward Hill Connector is bigger than ever.
What was already a massive steel sculpture, the Big American Dog at the edge of Exit 48 created in 2006 by local metal sculptor Dale Rogers has been replaced with a larger one.
The old canine sculpture that brought smiles to many passersby was 16 feet tall and about 20 feet long. It was damaged a few years ago when a vehicle went off the highway and crashed into the dog, crushing one of its rear legs. Despite the damage, Rogers left the sculpture standing there, but eventually became concerned about its structural integrity.
So he replaced the dog with a larger sculpture that stands 25 feet tall from the bottom of its paws to the top of his head and is about 32 feet long.
The impressively sized canine weighs an estimated three tons and was erected on the site in two pieces, top and bottom.
"It wouldn't fit in our studio so we had to build it in sections," Rogers said. "We transported it in pieces on a trailer, then used a front-end loader to set them in place.
"Moving it was very scary," he said. "When my girlfriend asked what was the scariest part, I told her, all of it. It's one of those things where there is no test run and there was a moment after it was built that we weren't sure if we could get it out of our workshop. We had to twist it around to get it through the garage door and used a car jack and dollies."
After bolting the dog's paws to concrete pads, Rogers and his team lifted the dog's upper body onto its lower body, and then welded the two pieces together.
In Rogers' Ward Hill studio, he and his team create a variety of metal sculptures sold in the U.S. and internationally to private collectors and for public display. Like many of their other pieces, the big dog is made of a kind of steel that weathers to a long-lasting, rust colored look.
Rogers said the original dog was damaged when it was struck by a vehicle that went out of control and ended up on his family's land where the dog stood and the replacement dog is now.
"The dog's back leg was crushed and we were worried about the structural integrity of the sculpture and wanted to replace it," he said.
He and his team spent about seven months designing and planning the new dog, followed by a few weeks of construction in his studio at 211 Ferry Road. The work was completed in early December, followed by the new dog's arrival next to the highway.
"Haverhill has embraced this sculpture," Rogers said. "Some call it the Haverhill hound, and some have recognized it has changed. Since the beginning, it's always been the dog in the field, which prompted questions about why it was there."
Rogers believes the metal dog is the world's largest.
The big dog he placed near the highway in 2006 replaced a smaller, 8-foot-tall and 10-foot-long dog that someone tried to steal after it was put there the year before.
"They dragged it to the edge of the highway, then left it there," Rogers said. "They probably didn't realize how big or heavy it really was .... We replaced it with one that was too big to steal."
Rogers is preparing to publish a book on the history of the big dog. Titled "Exit 48," it chronicles the dog's history, Rogers' traveling American Dog exhibits featuring a variety of sculptures made in the same style, and how he got his start in art at Haverhill High School.
He said the book is in the process of being printed and should be available March 1 at Exit48.com, which also offers big dog items such as hats, T-shirts, mugs and key chains.
As for continuing his tradition of decorating the big dog near the highway for certain holidays, Rogers said it is more of a challenge because of the new sculpture's immense size.
"We decorated the old dog quite a bit, including mounting a cardinal (sculpture) on its back in the spring, adding pumpkins for Halloween and a plywood cutout of the Grinch for Christmas, but now that's it's much bigger, it's a bit of a dilemma,'' he said. "It's almost too big to decorate. It can be scary to be that high on a ladder."