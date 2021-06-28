HAVERHILL — As temperatures across the Merrimack Valley climb into the upper 90s for the start of a predicted heat wave, Mayor James Fiorentini has opened the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., as a cooling center and will keep it open over the next several days until 8 p.m., including overnight if needed.
Residents needing a break from the heat after hours may call Human Services Director Vinny Ouellette at 978-374-2388, Ext. 3928 or the Police Department's non-emergency line at 978-373-1212.
The Swasey Field splash pad on Blaisdell Street is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the city's public beach at Plug Pond is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the mayor's office said.