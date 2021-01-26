Haverhill's Mellow Fellows pot shop property sold for $1.35M; plans to open store there continue

HAVERHILL— A year and a half after receiving a special permit to sell retail marijuana, three local men continue to take significant steps in their quest to open the Mellow Fellows pot shop on Amesbury Road.
Haverhill residents Phil Brown, Tim Riley and Charles Emery received a provisional license from the state Cannabis Control Commission in November, and according to their attorney Jim Smith, work continues as the group awaits its final license from the commission.
According to the Salem Registry of Deeds, a real estate transaction that affects the Mellow Fellows shop happened last week. Michael McGonagle and Kathy Darby of MAC & D Realty LLC, sold the former Seafood Etc. restaurant at 330 Amesbury Road to Mass Prop Invest, LLC for $1.35 million.
McGonagle, a Haverhill city councilor, and Darby, his sister, had been leasing the property to the Mellow Fellows group since MAC & D Realty purchased it from the Biggart family in March 2019. The Amesbury Road area became one of Haverhill's seven retail marijuana zones in January 2019, more than two years after city voters cast ballots to legalize recreational use of the drug.
Secretary of State William Galvin’s online database lists Arthur Becker as the manager of Mass Prop Invest, LLC, the buyer of the Amesbury Road property. The company is based in Wellesley, records show.
Smith said his clients Brown, Riley and Emery do not plan to sell the shop's license and that Mellow Fellows will retain ownership of the license once the Cannabis Control Commission gives it final approval.
However, Smith said Brown, Riley and Emery have welcomed two men the lawyer described as “investors” to the Mellow Fellows team as they work to open the pot shop at the Amesbury Road property.
"We’re not selling it or anything of the sort,'' Smith said Monday. "We just have new investors. This is a major step.
“I would imagine that 95, 96, 98% of cannabis stores have this structure, because there are no banks,'' he said. "Unless you have a million dollars in your back pocket, it’s very typical in the industry (to take on investors).”
Since marijuana is not legal nationwide, banks are not able to do business with cannabis retailers, Smith said. Therefore investors like those the Mellow Fellows group is looking to work with provide money to finance the project, he said.
The investors Mellow Fellows hope to work with must be vetted by the Cannabis Control Commission, which grants licenses for dispensaries across Massachusetts. That process, which includes background checks of criminal and financial records, may take several months, Smith said. The process is expected to begin shortly.
The City Council voted 7-1 in August 2019 to issue a special permit to Mellow Fellows. McGonagle abstained from the vote due to his conflict of interest at the time — his ownership of the Amesbury Road property — while Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua voted against the shop.
Mayor James Fiorentini and Mellow Fellows signed a host community agreement on Jan. 3, 2020. As is typical with other pot shops, the agreement requires Mellow Fellows to pay 3% of gross sales to the city for five years.
"I imagine that in the first year, this will (provide) $600,000 to the city, (between) $300,000 in taxes and $300,000 in host community fees," Smith said. "I think that's a conservative estimate, that store will do $10 million in its first year."
In a victory for Amesbury Road neighbors who have protested the Mellow Fellows shop since it was proposed, Fiorentini ordered the shop owners to set aside $25,000 for the installation of a new traffic light on the road outside the shop. Residents who are concerned about traffic asked for the light. The request is being considered by the state Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over the state road.
The exact location of the proposed light was not mentioned in the agreement. Neighbors who attended a community outreach meeting in December 2019 requested it be installed at the Interstate 495 off-ramp to Route 110.
Haverhill has three other pot shops — Stem and CNA Stores, which are both open; and Full Harvest Moonz, which is expected to open in February.