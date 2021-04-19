HAVERHILL — This is truly teamwork.
It's where students you'd never expect to see together on a basketball court pass the ball to each other, play defense together and celebrate shared victories.
It's the Haverhill High School Unified Basketball Team, with the emphasis on "Unified'' — the unity of students with intellectual disabilities and students with no disabilities. Together they play the sport they love, making new friendships along the way.
The team allows students with disabilities to participate in a sport that would normally be beyond their reach. It also allows non-disabled students to teach the sport to disabled students and offer them encouragement.
Haverhill High has two Unified sports — basketball, and track and field. The programs come under the umbrella of the Special Olympics and are part of a nationwide movement.
Haverhill High's Unified Basketball Team recently finished a perfect season of four wins and no losses with a victory over Andover's Unified team at Haverhill High.
In the program, disabled students called Unified athletes participate alongside students with no disabilities who are called Unified partners.
Parents of the team's Unified athletes said this outlet for athletic competition boosts their children's self esteem and happiness.
Laura Brindle of Haverhill said her son Jakob Brindle, 18, a Haverhill High senior, has an intellectual disability and is also developmentally delayed. He competes in the Special Olympics each year and began playing Unified basketball as a freshman.
"He loves it," she said.
When Jakob learned that the Unified basketball team would play this spring after the pandemic delayed the season, he was overjoyed.
"Before playing sports, he wasn't very sociable and had very few friends at the high school, but since he's been playing he has been more positive, his confidence has improved and he's made a lot more friends," his mother said.
She said she was hesitant to allow Jakob to play this season, but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, she eased into the decision.
"He's been very good with wearing his mask and he keeps it on all the time," she said. "I'm glad he got to play this year."
Jason Burns, Unified basketball coach and a special education teacher at Haverhill High, said the school's Unified programs are open to students with disabilities up to age 22.
The program's goal is to provide students with as much of a varsity sports experience as possible, including taking a bus with teammates for away games and receiving varsity pins and letters.
"The philosophy is they are integrated together to promote social inclusion, and ideally friendships form," Burns said. "A lot of times, opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities are limited. This is also a way to socialize in a non-academic setting.
"Our goal and philosophy is to provide them with as close to a varsity experience as possible, recognizing our athletes have unique needs," he said.
This year's Unified basketball team consisted of six students with disabilities and four non-disabled students who offered model behavior on the court and also helped their disabled teammates develop skills.
Burns said although the non-disabled players are allowed to shoot during games, they tend to hold back and instead initiate offensive plays involving disabled players and organize the defense, pass the ball and guide disabled players about where to stand to shoot free throws.
"We have two, 20-minute running halves with a short halftime and they don't stop the clock for anything," Burns said, noting that games typically end with scores in the range of 40 to 50 points.
Games are usually broadcast on local access cable TV. They are also live streamed on YouTube and can be viewed at any time.
"The big thing is fostering relationships between our students and typical students, who are often segregated," he said.
Rhonda Gates of Haverhill, president of the Unified basketball boosters, said her son Max Gates, 19, a Haverhill High senior, has been on the team four years and loves every minute of it. He has an intellectual disability and autism, but reaches beyond those challenges to be part of a team.
"We created the boosters in 2018 to help support the kids and ensure their experiences are equal to or better than typical athletes at the school," his mother said. "Last year we were at a standstill with fundraising and there's not much we can do this year. But we recently sold autism awareness T-shirts to support the program."
The boosters raise money for banquets and to buy gifts for players who are seniors.
"It's nice to see Max in a team environment when he might not otherwise get to play," Rhonda Gates said. "There are new friendships that evolved, and the self confidence it promotes is huge. ... Kids who might not talk to him in the (school) halls are getting to know him."
The most important thing, she said, is that children like her son are included.
"What I love about all the teams we play is that if a child doesn't score at a first attempt, they will keep passing them the ball until they do score," she said. "You don't find that in a typical game."
The high school is recruiting participants for its Unified track and field program, which begins the week after April school vacation.
The program includes relay races, modified javelin and modified shot put. Some track meets include the long jump.
Burns said because the track and field program doesn't involve offensive or defensive situations commonly found in basketball, it is more accessible to a wider range of students, including those who are visually impaired or in a wheelchair.