HAVERHILL — In this time of uncertainty brought about by the spread of the coronavirus, local nonprofits that serve the area's most vulnerable residents are facing increasing demands by the clients they serve.
These nonprofits have long relied on grants from one local foundation, which recently stepped outside of its normal practice by providing emergency donations during this current crisis.
"Many of our volunteers have been compromised because of age or disability," said Ron Mills, director of the nonprofit Common Ground Ministry. "The Wadleigh Foundation is making up for it by providing us with hot meals catered by the A1-Deli, which we are serving to those who rely on us for help."
Since 1982, one of the city's wealthiest businessmen has been the source of more than $17 million in grants to area nonprofits that serve some of the most vulnerable residents.
You can't thank him, although many people would like to, because George C. Wadleigh died in 1922.
The foundation created in his name provided $717,000 to 24 nonprofit organizations last year that serve the indigent and aged indigent in Haverhill, West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac.
Haverhill was once a city of wealthy industrialists, like Wadleigh, who was born here on Dec. 1, 1846.
According to the foundation's website, Wadleigh began his business career at the age of 18 working for his father’s shoe last manufacturing business, L.C. Wadleigh & Sons, which was located at 18 Granite St. Upon his father’s death, George became the sole owner of the business.
On July 24, 1889, at the age of 42, Wadleigh married Alma Laura Hodgdon, age 29. It was the first marriage for both. The couple had no children.
At the time of George Wadleigh’s death on Dec. 9, 1922, the Wadleighs resided at 3 Richmond St. Mrs. Wadleigh continued to live there until her death on Dec, 17, 1946.
George Wadleigh left $226,000 in a trust that was managed by local lawyers. Over time, the account grew in value and was converted into a trust managed by the Wadleigh Foundation, which in 1982 began disbursing proceeds from the fund.
The money is distributed annually through the foundation's board, which is composed of Charles Traver, president; Thomas Mortimer, vice president; Richard Cammett, treasurer; William Klueber, assistant treasurer; Peter Carbone, clerk; and directors Zoe Veasey, Scott Cote, Kara Kosmes and Michael Hart.
The foundation normally accepts funding requests by Aug. 1 of each year, then distributes funds each December in the form of grants.
"The board wanted to take the initiative to help organizations at this time as we know they are having great demands put on them," Traver said. "We identified six organizations that had a need for funds right away, and last week we sent out a little over $70,000 in checks."
Emergency donations went to Common Ground, Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, Emmaus Inc., Sarah's Place, Somebody Cares New England, and the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in Haverhill.
"We continue to pay attention to what's going and we continue to be responsive to the demands faced by our nonprofits," Traver said.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Elder Services experienced a 22% increase in requests for meals on wheels.
"We're using our donation to meet that increase and to purchase additional food supplies for elders to have on hand," said Anne Proli, communications officer for Elder Services. "Other food services that people might use are closed or postponed due to the crisis."
Sarah's Place, a nonprofit adult day health center at 180 Water St., opened 20 years ago with help from a Wadleigh Foundation grant.
"They continue to help us, including now, as we had to close our day programs," said Amy Anwyl, executive director of Sarah's Place. "With this recent donation we can begin cooking and delivering hot meals to our participants and to other elders in the community starting April 6."
She said the foundation is also paying to deliver groceries, in partnership with Common Ground, to elder and disabled adults in the community who are staying home under the governor's advisory.
"The Wadleigh Foundation is really a Godsend to those we serve," Anwyl said. "The foundation follows its mission and then some."