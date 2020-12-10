HAVERHILL — A Freon leak early Thursday morning at a company located in the Broadway Business Park resulted in the evacuation of the building.
No injuries were reported, however, a couple of employees became lightheaded and were evaluated on scene by Trinity EMS, according to fire Chief William Laliberty.
Laliberty said the incident at CF Cold Storage at 10 Creek Brook Drive resulted in the Fire Department calling in a Tier 2 hazmat response with assistance provided by the District 6 Regional Hazardous Material Team.
State and local agencies worked toward mitigating the leak, he said.
Laliberty said his department received a call at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Thursday by employees who were on the scene.
He said employees were allowed back into the building around 7 a.m.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, a Tier 2 hazmat response is requested when there is an incident involving hazardous materials that is beyond the capabilities of the first responders on the scene and could be beyond the capabilities of the public sector responders having jurisdiction.
Laliberty explained that levels of response to hazmat incidents range from Tier 1, the lowest level of response that involves five to seven hazmat technicians, to Tier 5, the highest level of response requiring 16 to 20 technicians.