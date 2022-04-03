METHUEN — Jim Tomacchio, 65, was facing a 6-year wait on a national donor registry for a kidney, and to stay alive in the meantime, daily dialysis to filter and clean his blood.
But those plans took a turn, one he gets emotional talking about.
The Methuen man and his eldest son, 34-year-old Jimmy Tomacchio Jr., are recovering now from a successful donation and transplant. Doctors say the two were as close to a perfect match as they’ve seen.
Two weeks after the St. Patrick’s Day surgery, Jim says he feels, in a word, “amazing.”
“My kidney function is absolutely perfect,” he went on. “It’s not even normal, it’s high normal. It’s an emotional thing.”
Doctors diagnosed Jim — a husband, father of four and local business owner — with stage five kidney disease a year ago. He said blood pressure issues caused some concern in the past about his kidney function, but COVID-19 pneumonia in January 2021 may have worsened things.
The side effects of his decreasing kidney function couldn’t be ignored.
“I’m a pharmacist. I need my mental capacity,” he said. “I felt like I was living in a cloud. Essentially you have these waste products floating in your body that can’t be filtered on their own. Quality of life just isn’t there.”
He also owns Stacks, a new downtown Haverhill restaurant, with two of his sons.
Jim and his wife Roberta were being trained in how to administer dialysis at home — with a start date within months — when their son was in the midst of extensive testing to see if he could give up part of an organ.
Jim had no idea.
“He sat down here one day at the house and said to me ‘just so you know, I’m donating my kidney to you,’” he recalled, immediately worried about risks for his first-born.
Jimmy, who lives in Salem, New Hampshire, is a husband and dad himself to a 5-month-old son. He said he was alone in his truck when doctors called with the news.
“I pulled into a parking lot and broke down,” he said. “I knew right away I was going to do this for him if I was a match.”
Because of the way DNA is inherited, a parent and child have at least a 50% chance of transplant compatibility, according to the National Kidney Foundation. But other factors come into play, like a donor’s overall wellness and ability to handle the surgery.
Doctors told Jimmy the only risks for him were typical of any procedure, like infection and adverse effects of anesthesia.
He was left with four smaller scars, compared to a 10-inch incision that now wraps around his dad.
“He’s my hero,” Jim said. “What a gift. What a selfless gift.”
