BOSTON — Lawmakers are fast-tracking plans to give cities and towns more money to fix potholes, but some say the dollars won't be enough.
Gov. Maura Healey proposed borrowing $400 million over the next two years to help 351 cities and towns repave and make other transportation upgrades.
But the spending bill was scaled back by lawmakers to level-fund the so-called Chapter 90 money at $200 million for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers tacked on another $150 million in borrowing for other local infrastructure grants.
The pothole bill was approved by the state House of Representatives last week, and the Senate is expected to take it up — possibly on Thursday — before sending it back to Healey's desk for review.
But the funding is far short of the $330 million a year in pothole money sought by cities and towns, according to representatives of municipal governments.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said communities now need an estimated $715 million in the next fiscal year alone to ensure that local roadways and bridges are well maintained.
"With tightly capped property taxes and limited fiscal capacity at the local level, communities do not have the resources to bring all their roads into a state of good repair and keep them there, which is why an increase in Chapter 90 funding is so critical," Beckwith wrote to legislative leaders.
While the amount of Chapter 90 has generally remained level at $200 million over the past decade, he said, the cost of road construction and maintenance has increased by 65.7%, leaving cities and towns with less money to do the work.
Meanwhile, climate change is affecting local road conditions "by decreasing the lifespans of capital infrastructure, exacerbating funding needs," he said.
Beckwith said communities also want a multi-year Chapter 90 funding bill so they know in advance how much money to expect from the state.
The Healey administration had proposed a two-year spending plan, but the Democratic-controlled Joint Committee on Transportation rejected her proposal and instead proposed a one-year plan with $200 million in pothole money.
"A two-year bond authorization at a total of $660 million would provide for budgetary stability, legislative efficiency, and support municipalities in planning and implementing construction projects," Beckwith said.
Funds for the Chapter 90 program come from the state’s gas tax, which increased to 24 cents per gallon in 2013 and generates $50 million to $60 million a month, according to the Department of Revenue. Communities get a slice of that based on population and the miles of roads within their borders.
In the current budget year, Haverhill received more than $1.5 million, while Lawrence got about $1.3 million, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Gloucester got $651,787 in Chapter 90 funds, while Salem got $829,361 and Newburyport $520,021.
Republicans in the Senate are expected to push for additional funding for pothole money, but it's unclear whether their amendments will be approved.
To be sure, the new voter-approved millionaires' tax — which set a 4% surcharge on individual's incomes above $1 million — is expected to provide more money for the state in the next fiscal year, some of which could be diverted to local governments for transportation needs.
Healey's preliminary budget plan, which is being reviewed by legislative leaders, calls for spending $490 million on transportation-related initiatives, including grants for local governments, the MBTA, bridge and road maintenance, and regional transit projects.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.