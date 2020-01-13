HAVERHILL—A long-awaited, $2.1 million overhaul of a dangerous intersection is at last taking shape, with residents invited to offer feedback at a Thursday night hearing before Massachusetts Department of Transportation representatives.
In an effort to “form a more perpendicular configuration to improve safety,” MassDOT will realign the existing intersection of Route 108 (Newton Road) at Route 110 (Kenoza Avenue and Amesbury Road) starting in 2022. The project is still in the early design phase, though locals are invited to attend a 7 p.m. public hearing in City Hall's council chambers to learn what is involved.
According to MassDOT, a left-turn lane and through lane will be implemented along Route 110 eastbound.
Dedicated bicycle lanes and sidewalks — including a sidewalk connection to Winnekenni Park — are also proposed as part of the project. Drainage improvements and ADA-compliant curb ramps will also be implemented.
The plan as outlined does not currently call for the installation of traffic lights.
The upcoming intersection realignment is not the only roadway problem the Amesbury Road-area neighbors have faced in recent months.
In December, residents concerned about safety near the other end of Route 110 near Northern Essex Community College implored owners of the Mellow Fellows marijuana shop to ask MassDOT to install a traffic light at the end of that highway ramp.
The Mellow Fellows owners are hoping to open their shop at 330 Amesbury Road.