HAVERHILL — The Salvation Army at 395 Main St. is expecting a delivery of 18,000 pounds of food on Friday at 1 p.m. If you are able to help unload, please contact Salvation Army Maj. Lynnann Rivers, corps officer/pastor at 978-420-4192 or 508-416-9254.
Ancient Order of Hibernians events planned
LAWRENCE — Division Eight Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a number of events this month in celebration of the 150th anniversary of its founding on Nov. 5, 1871, in Lawrence.
An Irish flag raising on the Campagnone Common, across from city hall, is Friday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. On Friday evening, a celebration is at the Elks Hall on Andover Street from 7 to 11 p.m. and features the Silver Spears Irish Showband, the O’Shea-Chaplin Irish Step Dancers and comedian Paul Narduzzi. For tickets, contact Jack Lahey at 603-560 8192.
An Irish author talk featuring Michael Connolly, of Portland, Maine, is Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St.
Connolly will discuss his book, “Murkey Overhead,” the story of an Irish immigrant family, the Folans, scratching out a living in the coastal city of Portland, Maine, but reflecting the larger struggles of immigrants everywhere. To purchase a copy prior to the talk, visit www.towerpub.com.
Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donlan will perform Celtic melodies Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. in the public library’s Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence St. as a tribute to Francis A. O’Connor Sr., a 67-year member of Division 8 AOH who died Aug. 20.
All events are being held in handicap accessible venues and most are free and open to the public. The 150th Anniversary Celebration is supported in part by a grant from the Lawrence Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Veterans breakfast program planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber will host a free veterans recognition breakfast program Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant at the Riverwalk in Lawrence.
The program will feature a panel discussion as well as the presentation of the U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award to a veteran whose business continues to go above and beyond to help those in need.
Register online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”
Author series continues
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El’s fall 2021 author series continues with talks by Scott D. Seligman and Rahel Musleah.
Each event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required at bit.ly/Fall2021AuthorSeries.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., Seligman will discuss his book, “The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902: Immigrant Housewives and the Riots That Shook New York City,” which tells the twin stories of Jewish immigrant women who discovered their collective consumer power and of the Beef Trust, the midwestern cartel that conspired to keep meat prices high.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m., Musleah will present a program titled “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family.” Through the vivid prism of her family’s story and a heritage of lyrical songs, Musleah introduces audiences to the rich culture of the Jews of India and Iraq.
For more information about the author series, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.