HAVERHILL — For many children and adults in Haverhill, borrowing a book is now as simple as walking up to one of the more than 20 Little Free Libraries that have been set up across the city.
Considered the world's largest book-sharing movement, these free lending libraries are popping up in many Haverhill neighborhoods.
"Anyone can take a book or contribute a book," said Jenny Arndt, director of Haverhill Promise, a nonprofit organization that is pushing for reading proficiency in Haverhill by the end of third grade.
The weather-resistant boxes rely on "stewards" who refill and maintain these little libraries, which can be installed almost anywhere.
Haverhill Promise recently used a $2,500 MassHousing grant to purchase four Little Free Libraries. The boxes were installed at Hadley West apartments and Presidential Gardens in Bradford.
Mary Harris, the project coordinator for Presidential Gardens, said the boxes that were recently installed in front of the management office and on Presidential Drive near its entrance are easily accessible by the more than 600 residents of the property.
"The kids here are very excited and have been using the libraries quite a bit," Harris said, noting the libraries are maintained by Presidential Gardens resident Anne Dunn.
Arndt initially filled the four boxes with children's books that were donated to Haverhill Promise along with new books the organization purchased.
"This is a movement that has swept the country over the past several years and it's great to see Little Free Libraries popping up all over the city," she said. "Not everyone has transportation to visit the public library so this movement brings libraries to their neighborhoods."
Arndt said access to books has been a challenge for many families during this pandemic.
"Anything we can do to bring books to children and encourage reading at home will support our goal of reading proficiency by third grade," she said.
The four new Little Free Libraries add to the more than 20 existing ones in the city, including one that was installed in front of the historic Hand Tub House in Rocks Village by residents Alden Young and Jessica Todd. The little library they built is a replica of the historic building, Arndt said.
"I'm building one to install in front of my own house," Arndt said about her project to convert an old dresser into a Little Free Library.
Kelly Gayner and her children are stewards of the Gale Park Little Free Library.
"I’m so excited to serve as our local steward and have wanted to have a Little Free Library for years," Gayner said.
Across town, Keith Boucher tends to the Little Free Libraries he installed in front of his house at 512 Washington St. and in front of the Tilton School on Grove Street. He repurposed real estate and newspaper boxes he was given for use as free lending libraries.
"Members of Urban Kindness and friends donate books and I work to get both boxes stocked," Boucher said, noting other Mount Washington families have installed boxes near Currier Square, on Yeaton Place and near All Saints Church. "You don't have to have money to read and for those who can't get to the public library, these Little Free Libraries are an opportunity for people to share their books with others."
