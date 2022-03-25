HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said this week that she has placed Haverhill High School Interim Assistant Principal Shaun Ashworth on paid administrative leave based on allegations of insubordination.
Marotta said she placed Ashworth on administrative leave Monday, March 21, but would not provide any other information about his status with the district other than to say she is reviewing the allegations.
Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland had announced early last December that he had appointed history teacher Shaun Ashworth as an interim assistant principal for the freshman class.
Ashworth taught history at the high school for seven years, Meland said at the time.
“We are looking forward to bringing Mr. Ashworth’s knowledge, experience, vision, and passion for the HHS community to the HHS administrative team,” Meland had told parents in a newsletter. “As Mr. Ashworth begins his transition, we will support the scholars in his classes to ensure they have a smooth transition to their next teacher.”
Marotta said at the time that Ashworth would be serving as an interim AP until the end of this school year, indicating his AP licensure was on an emergency basis and would be expiring at the end of this school year.
Haverhill High’s assistant principals are Samuel Bradbury, grade 10; Jonathan Mangione (interim) grade 11, and Victoria Lu, grade 12. The associate principal is Christina Farese.
The district is currently recruiting/interviewing for two assistant principal positions, Marotta said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.