HAVERHILL — Ted and Mary Murphy, owners of Garrison’s Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue, were recognized for their many efforts to give back to their community when Gov. Charlie Baker signed the “Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge” legislation last month.
The bridge on Hilldale Avenue spanning Interstate 495 in Haverhill is just up the street from the Golf Center and from this point on will be known as the Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge in honor of Ted Murphy, the head professional at Garrison Golf Course, and his wife, Mary. Together, they have owned Garrison Golf since 1969 and continue to operate it.
“We were surprised and honored,” Mary Murphy said when informed of the legislation. “Haverhill is our home and they adopted us when we came here from Woburn. We are happy to do anything we can to help the community.”
Among their many community giving efforts spanning decades, Ted and Mary Murphy have hosted the annual Hole-in-One Contest to benefit the Gazette and Eagle-Tribune Santa Funds for 52 years.
Since the Murphy family began hosting the Hole-in-One Contest in 1970, the contest has raised more than $250,000 for the Santa Fund.
The 2022 Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund Hole-in-One Contest began Wednesday, Oct. 5, and ran through Saturday, Oct. 8.
“I think people are generous and enjoy contributing to causes and having fun at the same time,” Mary Murphy said. “Our local businesses have always been so generous for the past 52 years and all the people who turn out to contribute and support this cause is a blessing.”
The idea to name the bridge after Ted and Mary Murphy was the brainchild of Haverhill attorney Sean Gleason along with other members of the Penta Golf Committee, which includes Rick Wilson, Ed Fenlon, George Riley, Dan “Tiger” Ruth, Doug Cokely and Ally Ruth. The committee introduced a new Penta Par 3 Tournament at Garrison Golf last year.
“The Masters at Augusta National has the Hogan Bridge, St. Andrews in Scotland has the Swilken Bridge and now we have the Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge,” Gleason said. “The Murphy’s have done so much for us and others over the years they are an inspiration and great role models. I feel blessed to know them and have benefitted greatly from them over the years.”
The legislation was filed in June 2021 by state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and sponsored in the senate by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
The House and Senate enacted the bill Aug. 22 and sent it to Baker for approval on Aug. 26.
“Ted and Mary Murphy represent the best of Haverhill,” Vargas said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that many youths, service clubs and nonprofits would not be able to achieve all that they have without the generosity of the Murphy’s. I’m glad to have played a small role in filing and passing this bill in the House and appreciate our Senator DiZoglio for her leadership in getting it through the Senate.”
DiZoglio said that over the past five decades, Ted and Mary Murphy have, through their charitable work and golf instruction to countless local youth, left an incredible impact on the Greater Haverhill community.
“Their belief that self-respect, confidence and happiness can all be developed through sport continues to inspire young people in our area,” she said. “In recognition of their dedication to our communities, I was honored to file a bill designating the Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge and I am so grateful we were able to move it through the legislative process and have it signed into law this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.