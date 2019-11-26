NORTH ANDOVER – The Department of Conservation and Recreation is again offering free guided hikes in eight state parks across the Commonwealth as part of its annual “Go Green on Black Friday” campaign, which encourages people to get outside the day after Thanksgiving.
Co-sponsored by the Friends of Harold Parker State Forest, the closest area hike will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 29 at Harold Parker State Forest. Led by a a department staff member, this two-hour hike is along moderate trails. Hikers will meet in the parking lot at 305 Middleton Road.
Other hikes will take place in Boylston, East Taunton, Holyoke, North Easton, Revere, Turners Falls and Uxbridge.
For more information, visit mass.gov/dcr.
Museum Festival of Trees starts Friday
HAVERHILL — More than 100 decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces highlight the 18th annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum. This colorful indoor display runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15, Wednesdays through Sundays.
Volunteer and donor appreciation night is Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission is offered to donors and volunteers.
General admission to the Festival of Trees is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and under.
Visitors to the festival can vote for their favorite display and the best entries will be honored by the museum. They also have the chance to take home their favorite tree, wreath or table centerpiece by entering a raffle.
Tickets are available at the museum during operating hours. For more information, visit buttonwoods.org.
Swim club gives back
HAVERHILL — Members of the Bradford Swim and Dive Team recently donated more than 200 items to the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.
The club also raised more than $600 for cystic fibrosis by participating in a swim-a-thon that required participants to swim a mile.
The team is comprised of 137 children ages 3 to 18. This is its 53rd season.
Information can be found online at bradfordswimclub.com.
Local districts win education grants
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration and State Treasurer Deb Goldberg’s office announced the recipients of Financial Education Innovation funding for the 2019–20 academic year. This program allows high school students across the state to participate in financial literacy workshops called Credit for Life Fairs, which take place in their own communities.
Local districts and the amount they received include the following Andover High School, $2,500; Melmark New England, Andover, $2,500; Methuen High School, $2,500.
“The Credit for Life fairs offer high-quality experiential learning for high school students in Massachusetts,” Goldberg said. “Young adults acquire the financial skills they need as they prepare to enter college and the workforce.”
Through an application process that culminated this month, the Office of Economic Empowerment awarded 46 high schools across the Commonwealth a total of $121,447 in funding to expand or establish financial education programs, including nine first-time applicants. This is the eighth installment of awards through the Financial Education Innovation Fund.
Plaistow Santa tour is Dec. 22
PLAISTOW — Santa Claus will accompany the Plaistow Fire Department on his annual tour through Sunday, Dec. 22.
The tour will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day. To cover the town, Santa usually takes about eight to nine hours. He asks parents to listen for the siren in their neighborhoods and not to call the Fire or Police departments, 911, or send email or Facebook messages to find out where he is.
Although Santa attempts to tour all the streets in town, his busy schedule might require him to limit going down dead-end streets, similar to past years.
The lead fire truck will be ahead of Santa and his sleigh, offering a heads-up that Santa is on his way. Have shoes and coats ready to run out to see Santa come by with his reindeer and helpers.
As with the recent years, Santa will have a live feed GPS tracker on him. Follow social media and the town website for updates.