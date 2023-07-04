HAVERHILL — Two buildings on Essex Street where shoes were once made are about to undergo a transformation by the 113-year-old nonprofit Historic New England, the largest and most comprehensive independent preservation organization in the country.
The organization’s redevelopment plan includes reimagining over three acres of historic buildings and vacant property on Essex Street, at the doorstep of the commuter rail and Amtrak and creating a new cultural district and worldwide attraction called “Historic New England Center for Preservation and Collections.”
Vin Cipolla, president and CEO of Historic New England, said the plan is to create a new cultural destination and mixed-use district offering approximately 600,000 square feet of potential development, anchored by the new center. The organization owns the world’s largest collection of New England artifacts and operates a collections warehouse occupying most of the eight story Lang Building at 151 Essex St.
Historic New England has also purchased the neighboring Burgess Building at 143 Essex St., which is about 50% occupied with business tenants, including law firms, artists, small manufacturers, nonprofits and storage.
“We hope to increase the number of tenants and are evaluating our own use for Historic New England’s collections and programs,” Cipolla said. “Between the two buildings and three, day-use parking lots, we’re working on a creative development plan for the entire property.”
Cipolla noted that Historic New England has 38 museums across the region, majestic farms and landscapes, and offers award-winning history programs for both children and adults.
The Haverhill Center will feature creative exhibits from Historic New England’s 125,000-piece collection of historic objects, 1.5 million archival documents, interactive programming, demonstrations, and other activities initially planned for the Lang and Burgess buildings. Early design concepts includes retail and commercial space, artist live-work space, housing and a hotel, and other uses.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he is thrilled about this “incredible and transformative development.”
“We rezoned downtown years ago making projects like this possible, but it took Historic New England and their team to bring it to fruition,” he said. “Historic New England’s bold, future-oriented vision for this new cultural district is tremendously exciting given its potential impact on strengthening the many facets of the greater Haverhill community. This project puts Haverhill, once again, on the map and will bring thousands of visitors every year to our downtown and will be an incredible boost to our downtown restaurants and businesses.”
State Rep. Andy Vargas said Historic New England’s cultural leadership will play a vital role in the ongoing revitalization of Haverhill, and beyond.
“It was an honor to secure state funding for their Haverhill expansion,” Vargas said. “My office is pleased to be partnering with Historic New England CEO Vin Cipolla and the organization on a vision to deliver resources, cultural amenities, and revitalization to Haverhill’s downtown transit center.”
State Sen. Barry Finegold said he looks forward to collaborating with Historic New England’s redevelopment plans for its expanded presence in downtown Haverhill.
“There’s no question that Haverhill is poised for culture-driven mixed-use development which can deliver many benefits for the community,” he said.
Alex Eberhardt, president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, praised Historic New England’s initiative for its “forward-looking dimensions and commitment to drawing or retaining new visitors and residents to our area.”
Next steps
In the coming months, Historic New England will be launching a capital campaign with the Haverhill Center. Community conversations soliciting input from the public in Haverhill and surrounding areas also will begin during this time. As part of getting to know the Haverhill community, Historic New England will be sponsoring or participating in Haverhill and regional events over the summer, including the Haverhill Farmers Market now located at the Bradford Common and Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices Black and Brown Owned Market on Essex Street, just north of the commuter rail station.
