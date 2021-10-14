HAVERHILL — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, golfers again teed off at Garrison Golf Center for the annual Hole-in-One Contest to benefit the Haverhill Gazette Santa Fund.
Mary Murphy, owner of Garrison Golf on Hilldale Avenue, is still tallying this year’s donations for the contest that ran from Oct. 6-9, but expects the total to be a record $8,000 — and counting.
In its 51st year, the contest has raised more than $200,000 in total for the fund, which helps Haverhill families under financial strain put gifts under the tree at Christmas. This is the 51st year the Murphy family has hosted the event.
During the contest, participants pay a $10 fee to hit golf balls toward a hole in an effort to get a hole-in-one or a close shot. People who make the best shots win prizes donated by local businesses like golf equipment and gift certificates.
This year, North Andover’s Ed Lynch took home bragging rights in the hole-in-one contest, Murphy said. For his win, Lynch snagged a trophy, a certificate for a foursome of golf and a Vokey wedge golf club. Lynch gave the golf club to his son Thomas, a North Andover High School freshman, Murphy said. A participant in Garrison’s putting contest, Thomas hit a shot that measured six inches from the pin.
According to Murphy, two winners hit shots that measured four inches away from the pin during the putting contest and received prizes including a Titleist golf bag and a certificate for a foursome of golf.
In all, 80 prizes were distributed, with all golfers who participated in the putting contest being entered into a drawing for $50, $100 and $150 cash.
“The merchants in Haverhill are so generous,” Murphy said of those who donated prizes.
Murphy couldn’t say enough about the volunteers who helped make the event possible, offering special recognition to veteran volunteers Rich Porcelli and Jim Grant. Murphy’s son Kevin, the Haverhill High School golf team coach, got his golfers involved as well, measuring during the putting contest.
“It’s a project, but it’s a fun and social week,” Murphy said, adding that the long hours her family and the contest volunteers put in are worth it in the end.
“I heard someone talking to a volunteer and he gave that volunteer $20 because his family got gifts from the Santa Fund as a kid,” Murphy recalled. “That’s what the whole thing is about: Helping others. I think people who have enough and can help give back should.”
An additional $2,000 Santa Fund donation was made in memory of the late Deb Randolph, whose friends golfed in a separate session Saturday to raise money to donate in their friend’s name, according to Murphy.
Donations to the fund can be made by using a form that will appear in the Gazette during the holiday season. The form explains how to make out checks, where to send them and how to list names of people in whose memory donations are made. Donations can also be made at the Gazette’s website — hgazette.com — which during the holiday season will provide instructions on how to donate.