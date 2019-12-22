Holy Family unveils state-of-the-art heart suite

METHUEN — It may be housed in a nearly 70 year old building, but one section of Holy Family Hospital in Methuen now responds to cardiac patients with some of the latest high-tech equipment available, all with the goal of more rapid diagnosis and treatment.
Patients with heart disease poised to undergo cardiac catherterization at the Methuen hospital now have a different journey than similar patients there did in the past.
Dr. David Goldberg, director of the hospital's new cardiac catherization lab, part of a new catherization suite, said that when working with people with heart attacks, small or major, the idea is to get to them rapidly and open their artery very quickly — which he said can result in substantially less damage and reduces the mortality rate.
The hospital's new $5.1 million catherization suite has been in operation since October.
"When you have a heart attack, muscle dies, and eventually it becomes irreversible and affects quality of life," Goldberg said. "You need to have a plan for treating the patient, ideally with a multi-disciplinary approach."
Among the services offered in Holy Family Hospital’s new catheterization suite to patients with heart disease are 24/7 coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) — which is often a lifesaving measure, hospital officials said.
Cardiac catheterizations can determine how well the heart is working and measure the pressure and blood flow in the heart. They can also identify cardiac problems and open blocked arteries with the insertion of stents.
Holy Family's cardiac catherization suite is supported by a team of experienced, board-certified cardiologists and a lab team of certified radiologic technologists and RNs
Patients have access to around-the-clock dedicated coronary care unit, staffed by intensivists board certified in critical care
Goldberg said responding to a heart attack starts with a call and a response by talented EMS providers, followed by intake at the emergency department, which provides essential medication to prepare a patient for the catherization lab.
"For years, the journey of that patient involved intake at the emergency department, then preparation for transport to the catherization lab, which was a long distance from the ER (the length of the hospital to the catherization lab)," he said. "Instead of having to transport a patient form one part of the building to another, we now transport them from emergency room directly to our state-of-the art catherization lab, which is directly above the emergency department."
He noted there are new holding rooms to provide more efficient and quality care, where patients can recover or await their procedure.
The new catherization lab is outfitted with the latest equipment, including improved computer documentation, increased resolution of X-rays, and a two-thirds reduction in radiation exposure with improved resolution.
"Not only is there decreased radiation and enhanced imaging, but we also have other technologies that help us to be more accurate," Goldberg said.
Holy Family Hospital built the new catherization suite to offer comprehensive cardiac care to patients in the Merrimack Valley. When patients can receive coordinated care in one location, patient outcomes improve, and stress is reduced for patients and their families, hospital officials said.
Undergoing catherization
"To access an artery, a pathway to the heart, we now use the artery in the wrist to get to the heart for the majority of our procedures," Goldberg said. "When compared to the leg, it results in faster recovery and decreased complications."
He said the catheter injects dye into the heart arteries to identify ruptures and plaque.
"A real time X-ray contrast image is created to identify the lesion or obstruction, which we can see on a large video screen. "Equipment can be delivered over a wire, such as balloons that can be inflated and the insertion of stents, (the most common procedure used) to alleviate the obstruction. We have access to multiple therapeutic devises to treat an obstruction as well."
Other state-of-the art technologies that can be used depending on the patient's situation include ultrasound and vacuum catherization, which he said are technologies that can enhance patient comfort and increase the likelihood of success and better outcomes.
The catherization suite features:
Siemens Artis Zee Imaging system
55-inch large display for whole picture viewing of simultaneous cardiac images with 4K picture resolution
Four patient prep-recovery rooms with Philips patient monitoring systems
Direct access ambulance entrance for emergency cases
McKesson hemodynamics system for procedure documentation