HAVERHILL — For Ashley Bell, the nights are hardest.
“My daughter,” Bell said, holding back tears. “She cries at night in her bed. I don’t know if that's new. And my son — his birthday is coming up and he wants to be with friends."
He's having outbursts in public, according to Bell, something his school was helping him manage.
“I don’t think they are happy,” she said. “My son especially. They are so confused.”
Bell's daughter, Lola Wilson, 9, has autism, and her son, Jaxon Wilson, 7, has undiagnosed behavioral issues. They are on individualized education programs, or IEPs — Lola at Bradford Elementary School in Haverhill and Jaxon at Crest Collaborative in Methuen.
And, they are homeless.
Bell worked as an insurance agent for years, but said even so it was difficult to pay rent as a single mother. After two evictions, she applied for housing in November, quit her job, and moved into Emmaus Family House with her children.
“Then all this stuff started happening,” she said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and the related school closings and shelter-in-place advisory.
Now she's trying to help her special-needs children with remote learning under tremendously challenging circumstances, including reduced support from their educational teams, technological challenges, and what Bell perceives as back-sliding in their progress.
“They were doing really well with behavior skills,” Bell said. “My daughter was learning life skills that are now starting to regress. And he (her son) has no way to let out his anger.”
The children received school-issued laptops in April to do their work, but wifi is limited at the shelter.
There are five hotspots in the building, but when multiple families are attempting to use them at the same time the internet gets slow.
Leslie Laurence, chief operating officer at Emmaus, said the shelter simply doesn’t have the resources to provide every family with their own wifi.
The internet works best in a common area on the ground floor, where, to maximize efficiency and maintain social distancing, families are asked to limit their time to two hours a day.
“Not enough time at all,” said Bell, whose children use the wifi from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays.
“I can turn the computers on. We sign into the program, and they each do one thing. Then we have to wrap it up by the time everything works,” she said.
The children normally receive a lot of hands-on help at school. Lola is in speech and occupational therapy at Bradford Elementary. These things can't can't be replicated through a computer screen, Bell said.
“They are trying,” she said. “The teachers call me constantly, which is nice, but a lot more could be done.”
She added, “I don't know where to point the finger, because no one was ready for this.”
Zoraida Lopez, the homeless and foster care liaison for the Haverhill school district, said the Special Education Department works hard to help students on IEPs, but acknowledged the situation is complicated.
"We know that every IEP is different, and the services they receive are different," Lopez said. "We are doing the best we can; it's just that the situation is difficult."
Bell said in the midst of this void, both children are throwing more frequent tantrums.
But, she said, there are the bright spots: the nights Jaxon reads Dr. Suess to Lola before bed; the afternoons they spend in the park down the street, the children playing hopscotch or throwing a Frisbee.
“My son will put on his dinosaur mask and go ‘roar,’” she said. “And we’ll all run around and giggle.”
She wants to move out of the shelter and spends time during the day trying to figure out how to make that possible.
Amid a pandemic, it's harder to envision than ever.
“I’ve reached out to a therapist for help, because some days I don't even want to get up. It's like, what is the point of this?" she said.
"And that's when I realized I need help. After all, I'm all they've got.”