Hometown Hero: Feeding the hungry

HAVERHILL — Bill LaPierre has a message for those in the community who help him keep the shelves of the food pantry at Sacred Hearts Church stocked as best he can at a time when demand is outpacing supply.
"Help us to be the face of Jesus Christ to those in need," he said. "We cannot do God's work without your help."
For LaPierre, 82, director of the Angelo Petrozzelli Food Pantry at Sacred Hearts and member of St. Vincent de Paul Society, doing God's work means feeding the hungry in his community.
It's a job he's thrown his heart and soul into ever since he and his wife Karen began running the parish's pantry in 1990.
They both came from large families and knew what it was like to go without. So as adults, one of the driving forces in their lives was serving those in need.
"I do this because of my faith," LaPierre said. "The corporal works of mercy tell me to feed the hungry, which I'm doing directly. My wife really started things going 30 years ago so I also do it to honor her."
On the morning of Dec. 18, 2011, Karen and Bill LaPierre were making their usual Sunday morning stop at Heav'nly Donuts in Bradford to pick up doughnuts for hospitality gatherings after morning Masses at Sacred Hearts Church. At 5:20 a.m., Karen LaPierre was hit and killed by a car while she and her husband were loading doughnuts into the back of their car.
LaPierre continued the work he and his wife began but is now dealing with a new set of challenges.
Since the pandemic began, food pantries in Haverhill and other communities have not been receiving the same amount of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank as they used to, he said.
"Before the pandemic, 65% of our food came from the food bank," LaPierre said. "Now, it's 40% so we're having to make up a bigger difference. We could not run our pantry without the donations we receive daily."
Those donations come from neighborhood and service club food drives, from individuals and families and from parishioners at St. Patrick's in Groveland and Sacred Hearts.
"When we finished last week, the shelves were empty," LaPierre said.
The food pantry at Sacred Hearts also serves residents of Merrimac, West Newbury, Boxford and Groveland.
Prior to the pandemic, LaPierre about 300 families each week. It skyrocketed to about 800 and last week it was just shy of 900 families served.
"Every day I'm reaching out to people to arrange for pick ups and coordinating with other pantries," he said. "If someone comes upon a new source of food, we ensure we are all taken care of, and that includes Salvation Army, Common Ground, Somebody Cares New England, the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry and All Saints Parish, which are all currently in operation."
When social distancing went into effect, creative solutions had to be found. Customers now park along Carleton Avenue and the food is brought to them.
"Lately it's been four or five families per vehicle," LaPierre said. "They leave with their cars stacked with boxes.
"There has never been a need in this city like there is today and it's hard to tell how long this will last," LaPierre said. "A lot of people who have never used our pantry are coming to our lines and some tell me they didn't even know we existed."
The food pantry at Sacred Hearts accepts donations every day from 8 to 11 a.m. except Saturday (unless notified). You can deliver food items or volunteers will pick them up.