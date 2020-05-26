HAVERHILL — For more than 30 years, Sharon Cannata of Bradford has made sure Haverhill High students have gotten food service with a smile each day when they interact with her in the school cafeteria.
Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cannata has been forced to stay socially distant from her Hillies — but she's still making sure their basic needs are met.
Not only is Cannata continuing to distribute breakfast and lunch as part of the Haverhill public schools meals program where she's worked for decades, but she's made 3,700 cloth masks by hand to give out to relatives, friends and the beloved students she sees daily during those food drop-offs.
"It makes me so happy at the end of the day when I go home and know that everyone's been fed and their needs have been met," Cannata said.
Once Haverhill public schools closed due to COVID-19 on March 13, Cannata and other food service personnel shifted to one of six food distribution sites across the city. Cannata was sent to the YMCA on Winter Street, where she hands out breakfast and lunch to children regardless of their age or the school they attend. She gives them the meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday.
Once Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order requiring anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask when they aren't able to social distance, Cannata set out a basket of her handmade, individually wrapped masks for families to take — free of charge — when they pick up food. Many of the masks are decorated in fun, vibrant, kid-friendly prints and patterns, she said.
"My coworker knew of a kid who loved the Patriots, so I made a Patriots mask for him," Cannata said. "When he pulled up to the Y and I gave him the mask, he was so excited. You'd think I'd given him a million dollars! I have a special needs student who loves Minions and when he picked up his Minions mask, he started clapping."
Cannata's sewing hobby turned labor-of-love has been made possible with the help of her family, friends and colleagues, many of whom have donated supplies like elastic and other materials to help her continue to make masks.
"Three of our grandchildren live with us, and they help iron the fabric and put the masks into bags for when I hand them out at the Y," said Cannata, who has 11 grandchildren ranging in age from 1 to 20. "My daughter helped me download a pattern online — I'm not a computer person — but she got it for me and we've been going to town."
With assistance ironing and cutting fabric, Cannata said she can make 100 masks per day. On her own, she averages 67 masks daily, she said.
In addition to making masks for the Haverhill public school community and her coworkers, Cannata has helped others in the Merrimack Valley and beyond. She said she's supplied masks to Lawrence General and Anna Jaques hospitals, NRT school bus company employees and also to her relatives in various branches of the military in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.
Her masks have also gotten into the hands of New England Patriot players James White and Rex Burkehead, Cannata said.
And don't worry about paying for masks — all are issued free of charge, regardless of circumstances.
"I've had people offer such generous gifts and gotten beautiful thank-you cards," Cannata said. "Just to see people really appreciate it is worth it to me. I want to help everybody.
"The reason I started to do this is because we're all in the same boat here,'' she said. "We should help each other if we're able to, and I'm able to. I'm still working. I'm very fortunate."