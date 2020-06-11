HOMETOWN HERO: Teen cares for community as CNA at Whittier Rehab

HAVERHILL — Skyler Shipley grew up in a family of helpers, so it was only natural for the 18-year-old Haverhill resident to decide to enroll in the health occupations program at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High.
A certified nursing assistant who received the title as part of her school's vocational training program, Shipley graduated earlier this month with the class of 2020.
Prior to accepting her diploma, the teen juggled remote learning and a co-op job at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Ward Hill assisting patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sometimes I'm scared, but I have to power through it," Shipley says of working with patients during the coronavirus crisis. "I can't be scared to go out and help people. It's my job."