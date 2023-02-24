HAVERHILL — For the third straight year, the Haverhill Exchange Club will bring its Hometown Heroes Tribute Banner Project downtown as a way to honor veterans and active military.
Hometown Heroes co-chairs Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris recently gained permission from the City Council to hold this year’s event.
“This program has proven to be a source of pride and hope for all members of our community,” Tsagaris said. “You see a boost in morale among everyone who talks about these banners.”
Matthews said the program began with 75 banners in year one and grew to about 160 last year. An equal number is expected this year.
It cost $250 to sponsor a banner and requests are being accepted now through April 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes banner program is an initiative that communities across the country are using to showcase their support for the brave men and women who have served and serve their country and local communities, Tsagaris said.
The banners, which are made of vinyl and measure 2 feet by 4 feet, will hang vertically along Merrimack and Washington streets, in Washington Square, and on the Basiliere and Comeau bridges as well as along Main Street, Water Street, and South Main Street, Essex Street and Bailey Boulevard on street lamps and utility poles.
Each banner displays the image and name of the person honored along with a brief military biography. The program is open to all who served as well as to active military.
New this year are two sponsorship opportunities. A $500 ceremony sponsorship includes brand recognition in print and digital marketing materials about Hometown Heroes, while a $1,000 program sponsorship includes the same brand recognition materials plus a cooperate banner on Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades, as well as acknowledgement during opening remarks for the Memorial Day ceremony.
“Now in our third year, we continue to see more members of the military sponsoring a banner for a comrade,” Matthews said.
Banners will be installed during the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, May 29.
“This requires a lot of coordination between the club, the city, and especially the DPW as they are the ones who install the banners,” Matthews said. “The DPW also removes the banners in the weeks leading up to Veterans Day (Nov. 11), and conclude that day with the distribution of banners to their sponsors.”
For more information email heroes@haverhillexchangeclub.com. To sponsor a banner visit haverhillexchangeclub.com.
In-person banner registration is Saturday, Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee on Washington Street. Bring a photo and military service information for your honoree.
