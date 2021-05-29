Honoring the nation's flag: Haverhill club helps public dispose of worn U.S. flags in respectful way  

HAVERHILL — It's a fitting effort anytime, but especially this Memorial Day weekend.
If you fly the American flag and after a time find that it becomes tattered from the weather, the Exchange Club of Haverhill wants to help you dispose of it in a dignified way.
The service club, in partnership with Driscoll Funeral Home on South Main Street in Bradford, has set up a U.S. flag retirement drop-off box in front of the funeral home that the public can use to dispose of flags.
The box is visible from the street and available to the public 24 hours a day.
"Other communities that have similar boxes collect thousands of flags annually," Exchange Club member and funeral home director Patrick Driscoll said. "When our box is full, we will collect the flags and store them properly until a Flag Day ceremony we plan to hold each June, beginning next year."
At that ceremony, the collected flags will be separated into cotton and synthetic.
"We will burn the cotton flags, then we will cut synthetic flags into quarters, so as to keep the field of stars representing the union intact," Driscoll said. "Once the flag is cut into quarters, it is no longer considered a flag and can then be disposed of."
Driscoll said the fields of stars that are kept intact will be given to local military veteran Donald Jarvis, who will distribute them to local members of the military and to veterans.
"I place each flag's stars into a plastic bag, along with a printed poem of the flag being worn and retired," Jarvis said, noting the poem reads: "I am part of our American flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten.”
One of the Exchange Club's activities of service is patriotism, which is exemplified each year through programs such as "So Proudly We Hail," which recognizes a resident or business for regularly displaying the American flag.
"We also donate a flag pole and flag each year to be placed in a prominent location in the city, such as Harbor Place and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Mill Street," Driscoll said. "This year the Exchange Club decided to invest in the flag retirement box instead of installing a flag pole, to honorably dispose of those flags and the flags of community members.
"Everyone has torn and tattered flags they fly at their homes and businesses and they may not know what to do with them," he said. "Typically, they would take it (the flag) down, but not know how to properly dispose of it. Our flag retirement box answers that question."
The stainless steel flag retirement drop-off box is at the end of the Driscoll Funeral Home driveway where it meets South Main Street. Enter the driveway to the right of the funeral home and follow the signs to the driveway's exit.
There is no cost for depositing flags into the drop-off box.