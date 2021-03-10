Hope for Henry: Visit to Haverhill chiropractor leads dog to renewed life

HAVERHILL — Bethany Ryan's heart was breaking.
Her old dog appeared to be fading toward death and she was afraid of leaving the pet home alone, so she brought it along to her chiropractor's visit in Haverhill.
She's glad she did. The visit may have saved her beloved dog's life.
Ryan, 45, who lives in Windham, has three dogs, including 14-year-old chihuahua Henry. The little dog began acting strange last month, leading Ryan to think Henry had suffered a stroke.
"He couldn’t stand, his head was cocked to one side and his eyes were unfocused,'' said Ryan, who feared the dog might have a major neurological disorder. "Those symptoms, combined with his old age, had me thinking it was his time."
Because of Henry's poor condition, Ryan planned to bring him to a veterinarian one day last month. She thought she'd be saying goodbye to him.
Then the unexpected happened. During her visit to the chiropractor, the doctor gave Henry an adjustment just to see what would happen. The little dog reacted positively and is all but back to normal, Ryan said.
On Feb. 10, Ryan was starting her day as a stay-at-home mom with her husband, two young children and the family's three dogs.
As Ryan got ready to head to her chiropractor's appointment in Haverhill, she loaded her 3-year-old daughter, Elin, along with Henry into her vehicle. She didn't want to leave the dog alone during what she thought might be its last day alive.
Ryan's son, Will, 4, had already headed off to his prekindergarten class. Husband Tim had left for work.
Ryan headed to the Arsenault Chiropractic Office in Haverhill, where the staff had given her permission to bring Henry along.
"I stumbled into the office with my old chihuahua tucked under my vest and a very patient 3-year-old in tow," Ryan said. "My chiropractor, Melissa Marr, believes so much in chiropractic that she asked Dr. Dave Arsenault if he could do an adjustment on my dog. Dr. Dave, who was incredibly busy at the time, stopped what he was doing to come in and adjust my dog."
Ryan said Arsenault used a compression device of some kind near Henry's neck and on the backs of his legs. Almost immediately, Henry's condition began to improve, Ryan said.
"When he stood up, it was a sign that maybe there's hope for him after all," she said. "Dr. Dave said he'd done treatments on other dogs that have benefited them."
Ryan was so convinced earlier that Henry would have to be put down that she had made an appointment with her veterinarian for later in the day. With Henry improving, she brought him to the veterinarian to have him examined, not put down.
Henry "started looking lucid, so that night I brought him to Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital in Windham,'' she said. "The more I thought about it, the more I suspected it could be an ear infection.
"It turned out that he did have a major ear infection,'' she said. "They put him on ear drops and he was feeling much better the next day, and now he's fully healed."
Ryan said if not for the chiropractor's treatment giving her hope, she might have given in to the idea that Henry was dying and had to be put out of his discomfort.
"I cannot thank the people at Arsenault Chiropractic enough for being such decent and genuine human beings,'' she said, "and I could not keep this story to myself.''