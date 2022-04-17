Whitey Bulger plays a supporting role in a Haverhill public forum Thursday on gentrification.
Clips from the movie “Black Mass,” about the mobster’s reign of terror, as well as from “Good Will Hunting” and six other films shot in South Boston between 1968 and 2015 make a visual springboard for discussion.
Changes to street, building and park scenes, witnessed over time, are an invitation to talk about the deep, wide housing crisis being felt acutely in places like Haverhill — where according to regional planners at least 10,000 of its 24,637 households could qualify for affordable housing based on income.
A large percentage of households, 42%, rent in Haverhill.
The crisis is leaving renters here and elsewhere in eastern Massachusetts scrambling for short-in-supply housing that commands, in many instances, more than half of renters’ incomes; and leaves many new home buyers in similar straits.
Housing advocates, elected officials and the public are invited to the forum from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Johnson Auditorium at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Housing burdens are weighing on many people’s minds.
A week ago, the Merrimack Valley Regional Planning Commission hosted a Haverhill Housing Forum that presented sobering housing statistics and suggestions for relieving the crisis.
In the last year the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Haverhill has climbed 11% to $1,550; a two-bedroom unit jumped 15% to $1,870; and a house skyrocketed 16 percent to $455,477, said the commission’s Nate Robertson.
But this Thursday, filmmaker Jared Katsiane’s six-minute silent movie “Southie Then and Now: A Neighborhood Transformed,” will use familiar Hollywood images to think about changes to the surroundings we see every day and what they mean for people who live there and who may end up being priced out of their neighborhoods.
The movie is playing on a wide screen in a continuous loop on the second floor at the library. The exhibit went up April 1 and will remain through April 28.
The exhibit includes a canvas for viewers’ comments.
Comments, so far, include:
“More housing for low income/moderate income families” and “Big changes coming to the parking lot on Merrick (Merrimack) St. New stores, restaurants, parking and housing. However, housing will be market rates. 20% should be mixed use and low-income, not just for the well-to-due (do).”
The movie screen, to the left, is split for much of the 6-minute running time. It displays movie footage on one side and what those areas look like today on the other side.
The final segment is a present-day look at West Broadway, the footage recorded from a vehicle as it drives past new and restored condos and offices.
“What you see is wall-to-wall condos,” said Katsiane, in an interview this week at the library.
Among the invited guests are State Rep. Andy Vargas D-Haverhill, members of the Haverhill City Council, the mayor, representatives of the housing advocacy groups including Haverhill resident Kassie Infante of Abundant Housing and Haverhill resident Gretchen Arntz of Emmaus.
Vargas, who represents the 3rd Essex District, said not a week goes by that he doesn’t hear from constituents struggling with housing issues.
“Forty-two percent of Haverhill residents meet the threshold for affordable housing,” he said.
Vargas was disappointed that the Haverhill City Council in March approved the Lupoli Companies’ mixed development project including 370 market-rate apartments without any affordable units attached to it.
Overall, the project is a net gain, however, he said, because it builds housing in a market where demand far outstrips supply.
Like Vargas, Kassie Infante of the nonprofit Abundant Housing organization, advocates for more housing and especially multi-family housing, encouraged on a regional basis through zoning changes and other measures that do not end up segregating residents by income or race.
Infante says she worries about “the missing middle” — younger single people or those starting families and earning middle-range incomes and looking for an entry point into the housing market.
She says she also worries about residents being displaced by skyrocketing rents.
Arntz, of Emmaus, which provides shelter and housing for people who have known homelessness and other extreme hardship, agreed.
“We deal with a lot of people who have disabilities and experienced traumas and are extremely poor,” she said. “They need stable housing.”
The high cost of housing and limited units in Haverhill and elsewhere creates instability for working poor families and even more so through the downward pressure it exerts on people at the lowest rungs of the economic ladder.
“The saying, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats,’ that is not true,” Arntz said. “Boats are not lifted. Boats sink for people at the bottom.”
The Merrimack Valley Regional Planning Commission program manager for studying local housing, Nate Robinson, says the short supply of housing and greater demand problem continues to worsen as the population increases, with the poor, people of color and renters hit hardest.
“It creates this rat race of people seeking any housing they can get,” he said,
