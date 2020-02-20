HAVERHILL — Over the past decade, the city has gained hundreds of apartments and condos in old factories bought by developers.
The units have drawn tenants who now live a short walk from the downtown train station and restaurants and bars that make up the city's popular restaurant row.
That surge in housing development includes projects such as The Cordovan on Locust Street, Hamel Mill Lofts on Locke Street, the Hayes Building on Granite Street, and Harbor Place and Haverhill Heights along the river.
Now another large housing development is proposed for the city.
A Lynnfield developer wants to build 290 upscale apartments on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River, across from the Bradford train station. The project would include several buildings of three or more floors.
Mayor James Fiorentini announced Thursday that The Procopio Companies of Lynnfield wants to buy the 4.8-acre city-owned Ornsteen Heel property at 31-35 Railroad Ave. for $1 million.
The mayor said he will ask City Council next week to designate The Procopio Companies as the “preferred developer” of the site. If that happens, the mayor will begin negotiating an agreement with the company. Any final agreement must be brought back to the council for approval.
The city received three proposals in response to its most recent formal Request for Proposals to redevelop the Ornsteen Heel property — a vacant, heavily wooded and overgrown piece of land. The property carries the Ornsteen name because it is the site of the former Ornsteen Heel factory that operated during Haverhill's shoe manufacturing days.
Fiorentini said the Procopio firm is the only one of the three interested companies to propose a mixed-use project of market rate housing on upper floors of the complex and retail on the ground floor. That model is preferred by the city and has been used in recent years by other developers in Haverhill.
"I'll have to keep talking to the developer about this, but I want some units for ordinary people who live in Haverhill and aren't millionaires," Fiorentini said.
The mayor said the type of retail he envisions could include restaurants or retail businesses.
He said the Procopio firm is also the only interested company that would rely entirely on private money and no public grants or subsidies.
Public parks part of plan
According to the proposal, the Procopio firm would build up to 290 upscale waterfront apartments; 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; 33,000 square feet of public parks and playgrounds; and 42,000 linear square feet of paths and trails.
Specific amenities would include: a public waterfront park; a public playground and amphitheater overlooking the river; a public kayak launch and dock; a river walkway and recreational pathways; a smaller park with river views; and onsite parking for residents and the public. Seats and benches would be scattered across the lighted and landscaped site.
The development is projected to generate $19.2 million in taxes and other payments to the city over the first 20 years, including the purchase price for the land ($1 million), permit fees ($900,000) and tax revenue ($17.3 million).
The site is near the Bradford commuter train station, next to the Skateland roller skating rink and across the river from the western end of downtown. The site is also next to the Bradford side of the Comeau Bridge. City officials said the Procopio firm is negotiating with the owners of Skateland, a fixture in Haverhill for generations. The future of the roller skating rink is unclear, but an artist's drawing of the proposed housing complex and surrounding land does not include Skateland.
Local residents and vendors would be given hiring preferences for temporary and permanent jobs generated by the Procopio project, city officials said.
"This development is going to enhance the city's image and create employment and housing opportunities for local residents," Fiorentini said, noting that details of the proposal were developed following goals of the city's new Master Plan, specifically to encourage new housing close to commuter rail stations.
There will be onsite parking for all construction activities to minimize negative impacts to the neighborhood, according to Procopio's proposal. Infrastructure improvements to Railroad Avenue are also part of the proposal.
The project is estimated to generate 280 temporary construction jobs, with preference given to Haverhill residents, vendors and contractors; six permanent property management jobs, with preference given to Haverhill residents; and 20 to 30 permanent new jobs related to the proposed retail and restaurant spaces.
A 70-year-old firm, The Procopio Companies has other transit-oriented developments in Lynn, Beverly, Wilmington, Everett and Portland, Maine, according to the mayor.
Finally — a project that works
The city has formally sought bidders for the Ornsteen Heel property at least four times since 2004.
“The property has been difficult to sell because of the Rivers Act (protecting the waterway) and its topography,” Fiorentini said. “Today, it is all weeds and overgrowth and provides no revenue or use to the city at all.”
Proposals to redevelop the Ornsteen property have cropped up in the past, only to fall by the wayside.
In 2018, Fiorentini asked the council to appoint the nonprofit Neighborhood of Affordable Housing Inc. (NOAH) of East Boston as a "preferred developer" of the site. At the time, NOAH proposed building as many as 113 units of market rate and affordable, below-market-rate housing, as well as a 2-acre public park with a boat ramp and an extension of the rail trail, a walking and biking path along the river.
The City Council ultimately rejected the proposal due to concerns that NOAH did not have necessary financing secured and that the project's timeline for construction was too long.
City Councilor William Macek said that of the three new proposals, The Procopio Companies plan has the fewest amount of strings attached, with one reservation.
"When you have 290 units, you're going to have traffic, and with the entrance and exit merging with the bridge and the railroad overpass, we will need to ensure an acceptable traffic control package is a condition of the special permit," Macek said.
Bids for the site not accepted were submitted by NOAH, which proposed building 110 to 130 market rate and workforce apartments; and Princeton Properties, which proposed 144 market-rate apartments. Princeton Properties manages the former Forest Acres apartment complex in the Bradford section of the city. That complex has been renamed Princeton Bradford Apartment Homes.